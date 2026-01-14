EXCLUSIVE: 'Someone Got Shot' — Read the Chilling Text Messages Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin is Trying to Use to Boot Prosecutor From Case

Radar has obtained the text messages between the father and son, who was at the Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University and was in the crowd when Kirk, 31, was murdered.

The unnamed 18-year-old, identified in court documents only as "Adult Child" or AC, initially sent his father an all-caps text letting him know: "SOMEONE GOT SHOT," before assuring him he was okay.

A minute later, another all-caps text revealed: "CHARLIE GOT SHOT."

The attorney replied with comments including "Oh my gosh" and "What the heck."

As the two continued to exchange frantic texts, the Deputy DA admitted: "I am getting live information, but I can't share it right now."

While the madness unfolded, someone posted a video of the shooting on X, which the lawyer described to his son: "The video is horrible," he texted, adding: "The close-up one is sickening."