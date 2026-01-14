Your tip
Charlie Kirk
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Someone Got Shot' — Read the Chilling Text Messages Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin is Trying to Use to Boot Prosecutor From Case

charlie kirk accused assassin tyler robinson text messages bid remove prosecutor pp
Source: MEGA;FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT UTAH COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

Tyler Robinson wants a prosecutor disqualified over text messages he exchanged with his son after Charlie Kirk's murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Chilling text messages between a Utah County Deputy Attorney and his adult son reveal some of the chaos in the immediate aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, lawyers representing the alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, say the emotional conversation should disqualify the entire DA's office, calling it a "conflict of interest."

Robinson Contends Prosecutor Should Be Excused

tyler robinson mug shot.
Source: mega

Robinson faces multiple charges for the assassination of the conservative activist.

Radar has obtained the text messages between the father and son, who was at the Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University and was in the crowd when Kirk, 31, was murdered.

The unnamed 18-year-old, identified in court documents only as "Adult Child" or AC, initially sent his father an all-caps text letting him know: "SOMEONE GOT SHOT," before assuring him he was okay.

A minute later, another all-caps text revealed: "CHARLIE GOT SHOT."

The attorney replied with comments including "Oh my gosh" and "What the heck."

As the two continued to exchange frantic texts, the Deputy DA admitted: "I am getting live information, but I can't share it right now."

While the madness unfolded, someone posted a video of the shooting on X, which the lawyer described to his son: "The video is horrible," he texted, adding: "The close-up one is sickening."

No Conflict of Interest

charlie kirk accused assassin tyler robinson text messages bid remove prosecutor
Source: FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT UTAH COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

Text messages reveal the chaos of the moments after the shooting.

Robinson's lawyers argue the prosecutorial parent has an "emotional connection" now to the case, and that could "motivate" the state to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

But in their official response, filed last week, state lawyers say that is not true.

"(The attorney) has no personal conflict of interest because his (child) is neither a material witness nor a victim in the case," prosecutors argued.

They also said the texts show the teen was confused and did not know the full story. That discredits the argument, they say, that he had direct involvement that could improperly influence prosecutorial decision-making.

"In fact, nearly everything (the child) knows about the actual homicide is hearsay. And because Mr. (redacted) has no conflict of interest, the county attorney's office also has no conflict of interest requiring disqualification."

'An American Tragedy'

charlie kirk.
Source: mega

Kirk was addressing a crowd of students at Utah Valley University when he was shot.

Robinson has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Announcing the charges at the time, Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray said: "The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy.

"Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union."

He added: "It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here."

A Possible Motive for the Manslaughter

Tyler Robinson
Source: Tyler Robinson/Facebook

Robinson may have confessed to the crime in text messages of his own.

Gray seemed to hint Robinson's motive had to do with gay and trans rights, and the 22-year-old was reportedly dating his roommate, who was in the process of transitioning into a female.

"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.

And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."

