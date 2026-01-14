Your tip
Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner's Former 'Million-Dollar Lawyer' Alan Jackson Admits He 'Doesn't Really Care' Whether a Potential Client Is Guilty After Dropping Out of Murder Case

Alan Jackson said he doesn't 'really care' of a client is guilty when taking on a case.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

While Nick Reiner's former defense attorney, Alan Jackson, is barred from revealing why he parted ways with the accused killer of his famous parents, the legal eagle confessed guilt doesn't matter when taking on a potential client's case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jackson appeared on a bonus episode of Kelly Ripa's Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast on Tuesday, January 13, alongside Karen Read, when he made the remark. Jackson sensationally won an acquittal in Read's case in June 2025 after she was accused of murdering her Boston cop boyfriend.

'I Don't Really Care' About the Guilt or Innocence of Clients

Photo of Kelly Ripa
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa grilled Alan Jackson on the topic of taking on 'probably guilty' clients.

Ripa, 55, got real when drilling Jackson, "Have you ever taken a case where you're like, 'Hmm, I think this one's probably guilty, but I'm gonna razzle-dazzle it?'"

The defense wizard fired back, "I don't like to think of it as razzle-dazzle," about his defense tactics, then revealed, "the answer is no," about taking on a client who is likely guilty.

However, Jackson admitted, "I normally don't make pronouncements one way or the other, about the guilt or innocence of my client, because it doesn't matter to me...I don't really care."

"I care about the Constitution. I care about whether or not the government got their job right," he shared about how his clients have the "God-given right" to liberty under the U.S. Constitution and that he's there to protect that.

Staying 'Committed' to Nick Reiner's 'Best Interests'

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/Instagram

Alan Jackson said he "knows' Nick Reiner will get a robust defense in the hands of a public defender.

When grilled by Ripa about why he parted ways with Nick, 32, Jackson said there are "certain things" he "simply can't divulge," about the change in representation.

Nick, who is accused of brutally murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is now being represented by Los Angeles County public defender Kimberly Greene.

Jackson vowed he will "always be committed to [Nick’s] best interests" after partying ways.

"I want him to get the most robust defense that he possibly can get. I know he will, in the hands of the public defender's office," he dished about his former client.

'The Word Indefensible Never Comes Up'

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: Fox News Digital

Alan Jackson addressed reporters after removing himself as Nick Reiner's defense attorney.

Jackson went on to discuss how the American legal system can strip someone of the liberty guaranteed by the Constitution, calling it "almost unthinkable" by sending them to prison for life.

He noted that the punishment is necessary at times, saying, "There are certain circumstances in which it's absolutely appropriate. I don't have a problem with that, if it's done perfectly."

Jackson then revealed the reasoning behind his status as one of the most sought-after defense attorneys in the country.

"I don’t worry about who the person is," he said about clients, because "the word 'indefensible' never comes up."

"It's completely defensible, no matter who the person is, if the government doesn't get it right," he declared about how he can get clients off if the prosecution fails to make their case.

'Nick Reiner Is Not Guilty of Murder'

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: Extra

Alan Jackson made the sensational move of stepping down as Nick Reiner's attorney as his arraignemnt.

Nick remains behind bars on first-degree murder charges with special circumstances in the December 14, 2025, murders of his parents, who were found in their bed with their throats slit.

Jackson took on Nick's case two days after the killings but announced at his initial January 7 arraignment that he was withdrawing from the case, resulting in a postponement of the onetime screenwriter's entering his plea.

Outside of court, Jackson said he "sadly" had to withdraw from the case due to “circumstances beyond our control, and more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control."

"What we've learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the laws of this state… Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder,” Jackson teased reporters, hinting that he may have been trying to go with a not guilty by reason of insanity defense.

"Print that. We wish him the very best moving forward."

