Nick Reiner's Former 'Million-Dollar Lawyer' Alan Jackson Admits He 'Doesn't Really Care' Whether a Potential Client Is Guilty After Dropping Out of Murder Case

Jackson appeared on a bonus episode of Kelly Ripa 's Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast on Tuesday, January 13, alongside Karen Read, when he made the remark. Jackson sensationally won an acquittal in Read's case in June 2025 after she was accused of murdering her Boston cop boyfriend.

While Nick Reiner 's former defense attorney, Alan Jackson, is barred from revealing why he parted ways with the accused killer of his famous parents, the legal eagle confessed guilt doesn't matter when taking on a potential client's case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ripa, 55, got real when drilling Jackson, "Have you ever taken a case where you're like, 'Hmm, I think this one's probably guilty, but I'm gonna razzle-dazzle it?'"

The defense wizard fired back, "I don't like to think of it as razzle-dazzle," about his defense tactics, then revealed, "the answer is no," about taking on a client who is likely guilty.

However, Jackson admitted, "I normally don't make pronouncements one way or the other, about the guilt or innocence of my client, because it doesn't matter to me...I don't really care."

"I care about the Constitution. I care about whether or not the government got their job right," he shared about how his clients have the "God-given right" to liberty under the U.S. Constitution and that he's there to protect that.