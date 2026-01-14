House Republicans Plan to Hold Hillary Clinton in Contempt for Refusing to Testify in Epstein Investigation — After Ex-First Couple Sent Scathing Letter to Rep. James Comer

The Clintons had sent Comer a letter explaining they would not be appearing for the depositions as they felt the subpoenas were "legally invalid."

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," they shared in their note. "For us, now is that time."

They also acknowledged that the committee could hold them in contempt in their letter.

"We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt," they said. "You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours."

"Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment," they elaborated. "This is not the way out of America's ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves."