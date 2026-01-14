House Republicans Plan to Hold Hillary Clinton in Contempt for Refusing to Testify in Epstein Investigation — After Ex-First Couple Sent Scathing Letter to Rep. James Comer
Jan. 14 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
The House Oversight Committee is seeking to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress after she failed to appear for a deposition related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clinton was due to appear this morning, and, just like her husband, Bill, did yesterday, she neglected to show her face.
Both Clintons Will Be Held 'in Criminal Contempt of Congress'
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer confirmed the news, telling reporters, "We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress."
He detailed a vote will be held on both contempt measures next Wednesday, and then it will be brought to the House floor.
"We have bent over backwards," he noted, explaining the committee had gone back and forth, negotiating with the Clintons' attorney for the past five months.
What Was Said After Bill Clinton Didn't Show Up For His Deposition Yesterday?
As Radar reported yesterday, after Bill failed to show up for his deposition, the committee claimed they would be seeking to hold him in contempt of Congress.
"We’ve communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay to the point where we had no idea whether they’re going to show up today or not," Comer stated, noting Clinton's lack of appearance was "very disappointing."
Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, talked to reporters Monday evening and shared it "would be contempt of Congress" if the Clintons did not show up for their depositions.
The Clintons Sent James Comer a Letter Stating They Would Not Sit For Depositions
The Clintons had sent Comer a letter explaining they would not be appearing for the depositions as they felt the subpoenas were "legally invalid."
"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," they shared in their note. "For us, now is that time."
They also acknowledged that the committee could hold them in contempt in their letter.
"We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt," they said. "You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours."
"Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment," they elaborated. "This is not the way out of America's ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves."
Bill and Hillary Clinton's Previously Had Spokespersons Release Statements
The couple had depositions originally scheduled for October 2025. Comer had agreed to delay them a second time in December 2025 so that the Clintons could attend a funeral.
Comer noted he felt David Kendall, the Clintons' attorney, was "unwilling to provide any alternative dates," so he had set the dates for this month.
Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Bill, spoke out in December 2025 to say the following: "For months, we’ve been offering the same exact thing he accepted from the rest, but he refuses and won’t explain why. Make of that what you will."
A spokesperson for Hillary, Nick Merrill, also spoke out in December 2025, sharing, "Since this started, we’ve been asking what the hell Hillary Clinton has to do with this, and he hasn’t been able to come up with an answer."