Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

House Republicans Plan to Hold Hillary Clinton in Contempt for Refusing to Testify in Epstein Investigation — After Ex-First Couple Sent Scathing Letter to Rep. James Comer

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

James Comer said they 'bent over backwards' by negotiating with the Clintons' attorney for the past five months.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The House Oversight Committee is seeking to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress after she failed to appear for a deposition related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clinton was due to appear this morning, and, just like her husband, Bill, did yesterday, she neglected to show her face.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Clintons Will Be Held 'in Criminal Contempt of Congress'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

'Since this started, we’ve been asking what the hell Hillary Clinton has to do with this, and he hasn’t been able to come up with an answer,' a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton previously said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer confirmed the news, telling reporters, "We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress."

He detailed a vote will be held on both contempt measures next Wednesday, and then it will be brought to the House floor.

"We have bent over backwards," he noted, explaining the committee had gone back and forth, negotiating with the Clintons' attorney for the past five months.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was Said After Bill Clinton Didn't Show Up For His Deposition Yesterday?

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton didn't show up for his deposition related to Jeffrey Epstein yesterday.

As Radar reported yesterday, after Bill failed to show up for his deposition, the committee claimed they would be seeking to hold him in contempt of Congress.

"We’ve communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay to the point where we had no idea whether they’re going to show up today or not," Comer stated, noting Clinton's lack of appearance was "very disappointing."

Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, talked to reporters Monday evening and shared it "would be contempt of Congress" if the Clintons did not show up for their depositions.

Article continues below advertisement

The Clintons Sent James Comer a Letter Stating They Would Not Sit For Depositions

Photo of James Comer
Source: MEGA

'We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress,' James Comer shared.

The Clintons had sent Comer a letter explaining they would not be appearing for the depositions as they felt the subpoenas were "legally invalid."

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," they shared in their note. "For us, now is that time."

They also acknowledged that the committee could hold them in contempt in their letter.

"We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt," they said. "You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours."

"Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment," they elaborated. "This is not the way out of America's ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of J.D. Vance

Secret Service Agent Assigned to J.D. Vance Placed on Leave After Being Caught 'Leaking Sensitive Details' About Protecting Veep on Camera

tony dokoupil and donald trump

Trump Mocks Tony Dokoupil's Salary in Awkward Interview — and Insists New CBS Anchor 'Wouldn't Have a Job' if Kamala Harris Was President

Bill and Hillary Clinton's Previously Had Spokespersons Release Statements

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton previously stated that, 'for months, we’ve been offering the same exact thing he accepted from the rest, but he refuses and won’t explain why.'

The couple had depositions originally scheduled for October 2025. Comer had agreed to delay them a second time in December 2025 so that the Clintons could attend a funeral.

Comer noted he felt David Kendall, the Clintons' attorney, was "unwilling to provide any alternative dates," so he had set the dates for this month.

Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Bill, spoke out in December 2025 to say the following: "For months, we’ve been offering the same exact thing he accepted from the rest, but he refuses and won’t explain why. Make of that what you will."

A spokesperson for Hillary, Nick Merrill, also spoke out in December 2025, sharing, "Since this started, we’ve been asking what the hell Hillary Clinton has to do with this, and he hasn’t been able to come up with an answer."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.