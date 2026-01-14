Tragic Actor Ethan Browne's Cause of Death Revealed Two Months After Son of Music Icon Jackson Browne Died Aged 52
Jan. 14 2026, Updated 1:48 p.m. ET
Ethan Browne's cause of death has been revealed, two months after the son of rock legend Jackson Browne passed away.
RadarOnline.com can report the actor and model died at 52 on November 25 from the "effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and lidocaine," as per records released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Reason For Death Explained
Lidocaine is a local anesthetic widely used by dentists and sold under a variety of brand names, the most famous of which is Xylocaine.
The Raising Helen star was reported dead after he was found "unresponsive in his home," according to a Facebook post shared by his father, 77, the day after he passed away.
The statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away.
"We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."
Early Dose Of Fame
Ethan was a model and actor whose acting credits include roles in the Angelina Jolie-starring film Hackers, the Kate Hudson-led film Raising Helen, and a part in an episode of the series Birds of Prey.
Jackson and wife Phyllis Major welcomed Ethan in 1973, and he was just six months old when he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone.
The cover showed Jackson doting on his baby boy.
Jackson told the publication: "I wanted a baby 'cause I wanted to be a baby.
"I play with (Ethan) all the time; there's something pure about it. Look at all those expressions he's got. He's a real kick in the a--."
His parents wed in 1975, but Major tragically committed suicide less than a year later, making Jackson a single father.
Starried Alongside Leading Ladies
"Well, it was my main focus," Jackson said in 2021 when asked what it was like raising Ethan on top of his music career.
"I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it and just do that."
Jackson went on to remarry in 1981, tying the knot with model Lynne Sweeney. They welcomed son Ryan Browne but split up in 1983.
Ethan would also become a father to a daughter — a sight Jackson loved to see.
Speaking in 2022, he said: "Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life."
During his life, Ethan befriended DJ Mark Ronson, who discussed his friendship with him in his memoir Night People.
Ronson said Ethan modeled for Isaac Mizrahi and described him as the "real deal — with an angular face and soulful gaze that seemed to reveal his deepest truths, even from a glossy page."
According to Ronson, Ethan had his mother's "sharp cheekbones" and his father's "soulful eyes."