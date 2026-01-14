Your tip
J.D. Vance

Secret Service Agent Assigned to J.D. Vance Placed on Leave After Being Caught 'Leaking Sensitive Details' About Protecting Veep on Camera

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

A Secret Service agent assigned to J.D. Vance has been put on leave after allegedly sharing 'sensitive information.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect Vice President J.D. Vance has been put on leave after being caught leaking "sensitive information" about his job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The agent was said to air details about his job while on a date with a woman who was actually an "undercover journalist" for influencer James O'Keefe.

Secret Service Agent Spills Secrets About Vance

Source: @JamesOKeefeIII/X

O'Keefe alleged the agent shared sensitive information while on a 'date' with an undercover agent.

While the Secret Service has yet to confirm the identity of the agent, O'Keefe alleged the agent was Tomas Escotto, who he described as "a holdover from the Biden administration" in a shocking social media post.

O'Keefe claimed Escotto "was recorded on hidden camera providing an undercover journalist with sensitive security information, including protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, and real-time locations."

According to O'Keefe, Escotto said he "voted for Joe Biden, while expressing opposition to ICE and the Trump administration's immigration policies. 'I hate that (ICE) s---.'"

Agent Accused of Sharing Details on Vance's Travel Plans

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

The agent allegedly shared details of Vance's travel plans and how he's 'physically surrounded.'

The agent allegedly shared sensitive information including "how the (Vance) is physically surrounded," as well as "described multiple daily shift changes" and "disclosed advance security procedures."

"In addition to past movements, the agent revealed future travel plans, sometimes days in advance. Escotto even sent images from Air Force Two while onboard with the Vice President," O'Keefe wrote on X.

"Despite acknowledging that he signed paperwork prohibiting the disclosure of sensitive information, the Secret Service agent repeatedly shared details with someone he believed was a casual romantic interest," he added.

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

The agent has been placed on leave with his security clearance suspended.

The influence noted his team reached out to the Secret Service before publishing the report and worked with the agency to redact "sensitive operational details at their request."

Escotto, who has reportedly worked with the agency for five years, was said to be put on "with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked."

"The U.S. Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees. This incident is under investigation, and the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked," Deputy Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn told an outlet in a statement.

Man Arrested at Vance's Ohio Home

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

An Ohio man was recently arrested for trespassing on Vance's property.

O'Keefe's concerning claims about the Secret Service agent come after a terrifying close call at Vance's $1.4million Ohio home.

As RadarOnline.com reported, hours after the vice president and his family left their Cincinnati home to return to Washington, D.C., a man wielding a hammer was caught lurking on the property.

Secret Service agents heard strange noises around midnight on January 5 and soon spotted William DeFoor, 26, walking around the property.

Agents apprehended DeFoor, who was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department.

DeFoor was accused of "causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President."

The 26-year-old allegedly damaged a Secret Service vehicle parked in the driveway, in addition to damaging four windows at the East Walnut Hills mansion.

