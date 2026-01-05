J.D. Vance's Nightmare: 'Hammer-Wielding' Intruder, 26, In Custody After 'Attacking' Veep's Family Home

After Secret Service agents apprehended the man, the Cincinnati Police Department arrived and arrested suspect William DeFoor, 26, for "causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President," according to local news.

A statement of facts claimed DeFoor was spotted by a Secret Service agent walking around the property without permission.

Security cameras were also said to record the suspect on the property without permission.

DeFoor is accused of damaging a Secret Service vehicle parked in the driveway, in addition to damaging four windows at the East Walnut Hills mansion.