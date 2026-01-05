Your tip
J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance's Nightmare: 'Hammer-Wielding' Intruder, 26, In Custody After 'Attacking' Veep's Family Home

J.D. Vance's Ohio home was damaged by a man wielding a hammer.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Police have arrested a suspect accused of attempting to break into Vice President J.D. Vance's $1.4million Ohio home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Secret Service agents reportedly heard a strange loud noise around midnight on Monday, January 5, and discovered a hammer-wielding man breaking a window on the property.

The vice president and his family were not home when the incident took place.

After Secret Service agents apprehended the man, the Cincinnati Police Department arrived and arrested suspect William DeFoor, 26, for "causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President," according to local news.

A statement of facts claimed DeFoor was spotted by a Secret Service agent walking around the property without permission.

Security cameras were also said to record the suspect on the property without permission.

DeFoor is accused of damaging a Secret Service vehicle parked in the driveway, in addition to damaging four windows at the East Walnut Hills mansion.

Suspect William DeFoor has been arrested in connection with damage at Vance's Ohio home.

"An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by US Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President," a Cincinnati Police Department spokesperson reportedly told an outlet.

"Shortly after midnight on Monday, January 5, the man was physically detained by Secret Service agents assigned to the Vice President’s home. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio."

While the vice president visited Cincinnati last week, he left the city on Sunday afternoon, hours before the attack. The home is a second residence for Vance, his wife Usha and their three young children.

Vance said he's 'skeptical' of news outlets sharing images of damage to his home.

Camera footage released after the incident revealed massive holes in the front windows of Vance's home.

Vance took to social media to thank law enforcement for a swift response – and slammed the media for posting images of damage to his home.

"I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly," the vice president wrote on X. "We weren't even home, as we had returned already to DC."

"One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service," Vance continued. "In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows."

The suspect has been charged with several misdemeanors and one felony.

Officers were seen coming and going from Vance's Ohio home on Monday morning. The CPD is said to be working alongside the Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The 26-year-old has been charged with several misdemeanors, including criminal damaging/endangering, obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

He also faces one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

