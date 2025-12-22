Your tip
'Eat S--t': J.D. Vance Lashes Out at Controversial Podcaster Nick Fuentes Over Racist Remarks Hurled at Wife Usha

Composite photo of J.D. Vance, Nick Fuentes and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA; Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Nick Fuentes called J.D. Vance a 'fat race-mixer.'

Dec. 22 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

J.D. Vance has lashed out at the pot-stirring podcaster Nick Fuentes after he made comments about Vance's wife, Usha, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The vice president was so enraged, he advised Fuentes to "eat s---."

Nick Fuentes' Racist Comments About J.D. Vance

Photo of Nick Fuentes
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Nick Fuentes is a controversial podcaster.

The hullabaloo began when Fuentes took several digs that had a racist connotation online, calling J.D. a "fat race-mixer" and a "race traitor" due to his being married to an Indian woman.

He also used the term "groypers," which is an offensive slang word to describe Indian people.

"Let me be clear," J.D. dished to a media outlet. "Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s---. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States."

What Did Jen Psaki Say About Usha Vance?

Photo of Jen Psaki
Source: MEGA

Jen Psaki said she wonders what's 'going on' in Usha Vance's mind.

Psaki, who was a White House press secretary under Joe Biden, previously spoke about Usha.

"I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife," she claimed. "Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we'll save you."

Vance also addressed the hate speech he has seen since he began his foray into politics.

"Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement," he asserted. "Whether you're attacking somebody because they're white or because they're Black or because they're Jewish, I think it's disgusting."

J.D. Vance Addresses Nick Fuentes

Photo of Usha and J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance had his wife's back against comments Nick Fuentes made about her.

The vice president then turned his attention back toward Fuentes, noting Fuentes' "influence within Donald Trump’s administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the right, is vastly overstated."

"Frankly, it's overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel," he added.

When questioned more about Fuentes using racially offensive language often, Vance stressed that people should be judged based on what they do rather than on their ethnicity. He also insisted racism is bad.

"Is Nick Fuentes really the problem in this country?" Vance asked. "He's a podcaster. He has a dedicated group of young fans, and some of them have been s----- to my friends and family. Does that annoy me? Of course. But let's keep some perspective. For the past five to 10 years, I've watched one-half of our political leadership go all in on the idea that discriminating against whites in college admissions and jobs is not just OK, but affirmatively good.

"If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it."

J.D. Vance Feels Conservatives Should Be Open to Everyone Who Loves America

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said you 'don't have to apologize for being white anymore' in America.

When appearing at a Turning Point USA event on Sunday, Vance stressed he believes conservatives should be open to everyone as long as they "love America."

"We don’t care if you’re white or Black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring, or somewhere in between," he elaborated. "We have far more important work to do than canceling each other."

Vance also added that you "don't have to apologize for being white anymore in the United States of America."

