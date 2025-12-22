'Eat S--t': J.D. Vance Lashes Out at Controversial Podcaster Nick Fuentes Over Racist Remarks Hurled at Wife Usha

J.D. Vance has lashed out at the pot-stirring podcaster Nick Fuentes after he made comments about Vance's wife, Usha , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Let me be clear," J.D. dished to a media outlet. "Anyone who attacks my wife , whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s---. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States."

He also used the term "groypers," which is an offensive slang word to describe Indian people.

The hullabaloo began when Fuentes took several digs that had a racist connotation online, calling J.D. a "fat race-mixer" and a "race traitor" due to his being married to an Indian woman.

"Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement," he asserted. "Whether you're attacking somebody because they're white or because they're Black or because they're Jewish, I think it's disgusting."

Vance also addressed the hate speech he has seen since he began his foray into politics.

"I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife," she claimed. "Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we'll save you."

The vice president then turned his attention back toward Fuentes, noting Fuentes' "influence within Donald Trump’s administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the right, is vastly overstated."

"Frankly, it's overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel," he added.

When questioned more about Fuentes using racially offensive language often, Vance stressed that people should be judged based on what they do rather than on their ethnicity. He also insisted racism is bad.

"Is Nick Fuentes really the problem in this country?" Vance asked. "He's a podcaster. He has a dedicated group of young fans, and some of them have been s----- to my friends and family. Does that annoy me? Of course. But let's keep some perspective. For the past five to 10 years, I've watched one-half of our political leadership go all in on the idea that discriminating against whites in college admissions and jobs is not just OK, but affirmatively good.

"If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it."