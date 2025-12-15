JD Vance's Wife Usha Reveals She 'Misses Things' From Old Life and Admits Only Wearing Wedding Ring 'Sometimes'... as Rumors Marriage to Veep Is Crumbling Ramp Up
Dec. 15 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Highly private Second Lady Usha Vance has made a stunning confession about how she "misses" things from her old life before her husband, JD Vance, became one heartbeat away from the presidency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Usha, 39, opened up in a new interview about why she has been photographed without her wedding ring while discussing the challenges their marriage has faced since Donald Trump named JD, 41, as his vice presidential running mate in July 2024.
'Things That I Miss'
"There are things that I miss and things that I'm excited to have moved on from," Usha said about her new life in Washington, D.C., with her husband and their three young children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.
Usha left behind a successful law career as a civil litigator with one of Cincinnati, Ohio's top law firms after her husband became part of Trump's ticket. With JD now poised as the frontrunner to succeed his boss in the 2028 presidential election, her career path now looks to be continuing to support her husband's political dreams, possibly as the country's next first lady.
'Disgraceful' Comments About Vance's Marriage
Usha shot down rumors that her marriage to JD is in trouble amid unfounded reports of strain between the couple.
"I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there's a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine," she said about speculation regarding the state of their marriage.
The media has made several remarks about Usha, including MS Now's Jen Psaki joking she was a hostage that needed to be "saved" from her politically ambitious husband.
Wedding Ring Controversy
Usha fired back that whenever she's pictured without her wedding ring, some people take it as a sign that her marriage to JD is on the rocks.
"I wear it when I wear it, and I don't when I don't," the Yale Law School grad explained, noting that she doesn't have the band on her left hand at all times.
"Sometimes I'm wearing it, and sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered, and I'm not wearing it," Usha said about the practicality of when she wears her wedding ring.
'I Like the Job I Have Right Now'
Usha said she and JD "do find it kind of funny" that their marriage has become such a hot topic.
"I'd rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it. So I mean, it is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about," the California native revealed.
Usha played it coy about whether she would like to be first lady one day, after telling Meghan McCain in June that, in her "dream world, eventually," she could return to Ohio and “live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things.”
"If that happens, in four years, I understand. If that happens, at some other point in the future, I understand. I'm just sort of along for the ride and enjoying it while I can," the legal eagle said on the Citizen McCain podcast.
"I like the job that I have right now," Usha said today about being the nation's second lady.