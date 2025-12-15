JD Vance's Wife Usha Reveals She 'Misses Things' From Old Life and Admits Only Wearing Wedding Ring 'Sometimes'... as Rumors Marriage to Veep Is Crumbling Ramp Up

Usha said she and JD "do find it kind of funny" that their marriage has become such a hot topic.

"I'd rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it. So I mean, it is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about," the California native revealed.

Usha played it coy about whether she would like to be first lady one day, after telling Meghan McCain in June that, in her "dream world, eventually," she could return to Ohio and “live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things.”

"If that happens, in four years, I understand. If that happens, at some other point in the future, I understand. I'm just sort of along for the ride and enjoying it while I can," the legal eagle said on the Citizen McCain podcast.

"I like the job that I have right now," Usha said today about being the nation's second lady.