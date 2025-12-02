Your tip
Usha Vance

JD Vance's Wife Usha Sparks Divorce Rumors Again as Second Lady Ditches Wedding Ring — After Veep's Embrace with Charlie Kirk's Widow Went Viral

Photo of Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance previously left her wedding ring at an appearence at Camp Lejeune last month.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha, has fanned the flames on divorce rumors again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When making an appearance alongside First Lady Melania Trump for a holiday volunteer event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, Usha appeared sans ring.

Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring for Second Time

Photo of Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance appeared alongside Melania Trump at a Red Cross event.

While Usha dressed up for the event, wearing a gray jacket and camel pants, there was no wedding ring in sight as she talked with military spouses and helped put together American Red Cross care packages for deployed service members.

As Radar reported, there was speculation over trouble in paradise when Usha visited Camp Lejeune, a military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C., with Trump last month.

Usha also ditched her wedding ring for the event, and, once photos circulated, people on social media started to sound alarms about her marriage.

Why Was Usha Vance Not Wearing Her Ring?

Photo of Usha Vance and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Usha, not wearing a wedding ring, was seen chatting with military spouses.

A spokesperson for Usha at the time released a statement in regard to her wedding band being absent, noting she's "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

Vancw and Usha have been married since 2014 and have three children together, but rumblings about their marriage began after an awkward Turning Point USA appearance the Vice President made.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, stepped onstage to introduce Vance.

"No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD — in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight," Erika shared at the event, which took place on October 29.

Once he appeared on stage, they awkwardly embraced, as she moved her hand to run through the back of his head. His hands were also on her waist for a short amount of time.

Erika Kirk and JD Vance's Hug Sets Social Media Ablaze

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

A body language expert said she believes JD Vance and Erika Kirk are 'super close.'

The hug set social media ablaze, as people had visceral reactions to it.

"I have (male) friends I've known for decades, and I have never hugged them like that," one X member wrote. "Also thought the same thing about the pleather pants, very inappropriate. I wear pleather pants, but you have to know when/where to wear them."

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke to Radar about the hug and said she believes Vance and Erika are "super close" based on the interaction.

"Or she wants to be super close. And he's not saying no, right?" she added. "If I were Usha... I would have liked to be a fly on the wall in the car ride home."

What Did JD Vance Say About Usha Vance?

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance said he hopes Usha Vance will 'eventually' believe in the Christian gospel.

At the event, Vance's comments about Usha and her faith also had people scratching their heads.

"How are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother's religion?... Why are we making Christianity one of the major things that you have to have in common to be one of you guys, to show that I love America just as you do?" a student inquired to Vance.

"Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here," he answered. "The way that we've come to our arrangement is she's my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. So, we've decided to raise our kids Christian."

While he explained Usha comes to church with him "most Sundays," he shared he hopes she will eventually be "moved by the same thing" that moved him in the church.

"Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," he elaborated. "But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me."

His remarks led to accusations of throwing his wife "under the bus" and having "Hindu-phobia" and hypocrisy.

