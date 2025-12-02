JD Vance's Wife Usha Sparks Divorce Rumors Again as Second Lady Ditches Wedding Ring — After Veep's Embrace with Charlie Kirk's Widow Went Viral

At the event, Vance's comments about Usha and her faith also had people scratching their heads.

"How are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother's religion?... Why are we making Christianity one of the major things that you have to have in common to be one of you guys, to show that I love America just as you do?" a student inquired to Vance.

"Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here," he answered. "The way that we've come to our arrangement is she's my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. So, we've decided to raise our kids Christian."

While he explained Usha comes to church with him "most Sundays," he shared he hopes she will eventually be "moved by the same thing" that moved him in the church.

"Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," he elaborated. "But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me."

His remarks led to accusations of throwing his wife "under the bus" and having "Hindu-phobia" and hypocrisy.