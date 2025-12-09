Nick Fuentes' Intimate Confession: 'Incel' Podcaster, 27, Admits He's Never Slept With a Woman During Tense Exchange With Piers Morgan — 'They're Not Hot Anymore'

"I mean the the beauty of what I'm going to talk to you about in this interview is that almost all of it is just going to be reminding you what you have said and asking you what you meant," Morgan told Fuentes, 27, about 20 minutes into their conversation, during which they already managed to have a spat over an ancedote the podcaster previously told about his father.

The interview proceeded to do exactly that as clips of Fuentes' offensive takes rolled – and about an hour later their conversation focused on the podcaster shaming women and his "anti-marriage" stance.

Morgan directly asked Fuentes, 27, if he had ever slept with a woman after going over his history of misogynistic comments, including his outrageous suggestion that "a lot of women want to be r----" and "women suck – like they're talking too much, they're not hot anymore."