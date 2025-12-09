Nick Fuentes' Intimate Confession: 'Incel' Podcaster, 27, Admits He's Never Slept With a Woman During Tense Exchange With Piers Morgan — 'They're Not Hot Anymore'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Self-proclaimed misogynist and far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes has admitted he's never been intimate with a woman during a heated exchange with conservative talk show host Piers Morgan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fuentes' confession came as he argued why women were "difficult" during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, December 8.
Morgan Spars With Fuentes
"I mean the the beauty of what I'm going to talk to you about in this interview is that almost all of it is just going to be reminding you what you have said and asking you what you meant," Morgan told Fuentes, 27, about 20 minutes into their conversation, during which they already managed to have a spat over an ancedote the podcaster previously told about his father.
The interview proceeded to do exactly that as clips of Fuentes' offensive takes rolled – and about an hour later their conversation focused on the podcaster shaming women and his "anti-marriage" stance.
Morgan directly asked Fuentes, 27, if he had ever slept with a woman after going over his history of misogynistic comments, including his outrageous suggestion that "a lot of women want to be r----" and "women suck – like they're talking too much, they're not hot anymore."
"Are you actually attracted to women?" the British conservative pundit asked, to which Fuentes replied, "I am attracted to women."
"You're not gay?" Morgan pressed again.
"No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there's that," Fuentes fired back.
"And do you think they should have the right to vote?" Morgan continued before the podcast host answered, "I do not. No. Absolutely not."
Fuentes' cocky response prompted a monologue from the host in which he branded Fuentes "a misogynist old dinosaur."
Fuentes' Bedroom Confession
"I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes?" Morgan remarked. "'All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,' says the guy– have you ever had s--?"
"No, absolutely not," Fuentes admitted to Morgan's amusement.
"Wow, says the guy who’s never got laid," the 60-year-old noted as his guest chuckled over the exchange.
Fuentes attempted to push back but Morgan doubled-down and mocked, "Are you an expert in women given you never got laid?"
"Yeah, we're going back to the stone age," Fuentes quipped.
Fuentes' Controversial Past Exposed
For those who have kept up with Fuentes' history of inflammatory statements, his confession did not exactly come as a surprise to many – especially considering he has proudly described himself as an "incel" or involuntary celibate, a term coined by internet chat rooms.
During a 2024 appearance on the Hodgetwins Podcast, then-25-year-old Fuentes admitted he was a virgin and was saving himself for marriage.
"Well, I’m Catholic, so I'm waiting for marriage. Also, you know, I’m kind of like an autistic guy," Fuentes explained at the time. "I'm kind of an antisocial person. I think to do what I do, you kind of have to, 'cause I have been to – you know, not to not to be totally self-righteous or whatever – but I am totally ostracized because of my views."