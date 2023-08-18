Watch the Video: Jewish UFC Fighter Natan Levy Beats Nick Fuentes Supporter Into Bloody Pulp During Vegas Fight
Jewish UFC fighter Natan Levy beat an accused anti-Semite named Ben into submission this week after Ben defended suspected neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident reportedly started last week when Levy posted a shirtless photo of himself on X and mocked Fuentes.
Another Twitter user – since identified only as Ben – then challenged Levy to a fight on behalf of Fuentes and his controversial ideology.
After Levy confirmed that Ben was serious about the fight, the two proceeded to exchange private messages. Two days later, Ben arrived at the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas and signed a waiver to make the match official, according to Mediaite.
"I saw one of his posts come across Twitter,” Ben explained ahead of the octagon match. “It was critical of somebody who associates himself with America First and the political values that I value.”
“As a defender of that and a former martial arts-experienced person myself, I just thought it'd be fun to come spar,” Ben added.
Ben also described America First – which Fuentes is an outspoken supporter of – as "a political movement, based on furthering Christian values in the United States.”
“I am not a hateful person,” he said, despite allegedly suggesting that six million Jewish people were not murdered in the Holocaust. “I love everybody.”
Before the fight kicked off, Levy questioned Ben about his alleged anti-Jewish remarks on Twitter and his unwavering allegiance to Fuentes.
"I think because what he says is right,” Ben argued. When asked to clarify his stance, Ben disputed the number of Jewish people killed in the Holocaust.
Ben also outlined his combat experience – citing eight years of karate and Taekwondo practice. He admitted he never participated in a five-minute-round fight but claimed to have played the popular UFC video game, UFC 4, extensively.
“I'm not gonna hurt him too bad but a lesson has to be taught here about trolling,” Levy explained before the match kicked off. “Education is painful sometimes.”
Levy also described the incident as “a classic case of ‘f--- around and find out.'”
Once the fight started, Levy landed multiple punches to Ben's face and body. The Jewish UFC fighter also fired a number of hard kicks at Ben’s body.
Levy then took Ben down and applied a submission hold, refusing to release the hold even after Ben attempted to tap out.
“I’m tapping, I’m tapping,” Ben cried during the submission hold. “I’m sorry.”
After the match ended, and Levy was named the winner, Ben appeared in front of a camera with a changed demeanor.
"Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust,” Ben acknowledged. “I need to be more well-researched."
"This one was not that painful,” Levy added. “The next one will be more painful."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fuentes made headlines last year after the accused neo-Nazi attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner with former President Donald Trump and Kanye West.
Trump reportedly “fawned” over the America First pusher and "seemed very taken" with Fuentes.
"There was a lot of fawning back and forth," a Trump insider said about the dinner at the time. "To be honest, I don't believe the president knew who the hell [Fuentes] was."