JD Vance Fires Back At Claims He Yelled at His Wife Usha In Public After Leaked Photo Goes Viral — as Marriage Trouble Rumors Continue To Swirl
Dec. 9 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
JD Vance has apparently had enough of the ongoing and growing rumors that he is having marital trouble with his wife, Usha, RadarOnline.com can report.
The vice-president sarcastically clapped back at a picture that seemed to show him in the middle of an argument with her.
The Gossip Is Not Slowing Down
A viral photo making the rounds features a white tee-shirt-clad Vance scowling at his wife, who keeps her head down in apparent shame.
The pic was shared on Facebook from an account credited to Thomas Clay Jr., who captioned it: "Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan. Usha is a liberal. Always has been.
"Apparently, they were having an argument loud enough to quiet the restaurant. Why is he wearing a T-shirt?"
In the comments section, critics chimed in.
"You can take the Billy out of the hills, but you can’t take the hills out of the Billy," one person wrote, as another warned: "Run, Usha, Run!"
Others took umbrage with the veep's casual clothing, with one person commenting: "It looks like he should have a pack of Luckys rolled up in his sleeve; maybe he’s dragging us back to the 1950s via fashion."
One person asked: "Who wears an under-the-clothes t-shirt to dinner?" as a third blasted, "Don't you own a suit?"
JD Vance's Turn to Attack
There was also a raging debate about whether this was an old photo resurfaced or whether the image could even have been AI-generated.
None of that seemed to matter to Vance, who reshared the snap on X, sarcastically slamming: "I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife."
Speculation of fights between the second couple has been noticeable since multiple sightings of Usha without her wedding ring. While making an appearance alongside First Lady Melania Trump for a holiday volunteer event, Usha's hands appeared bare.
While Usha dressed up for the event, wearing a gray jacket and camel pants, there was no wedding ring in sight as she talked with military spouses and helped put together American Red Cross care packages for deployed service members.
JD Vance's Chemistry with Erika Kirk
Vance and Usha have been married since 2014 and have three children together. Still, rumblings about their marriage began after an awkward embrace the politician had with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, at a Turning Point USA event on October 29, a little over a month after the political activist was assassinated on September 10.
During Vance and Erika's lingering hug on stage, the widow ran her fingers through his hair and cradled his head. The gesture was overwhelmingly deemed inappropriate by social media users as videos and photos of the interaction went viral.
It didn't help when Erika gushed, "No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD – in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."
'Cool' with the Controversies
During a recent interview with NBC News, Vance said he and his wife have found chatter about their marriage and Usha's ring entertaining.
"I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," Vance said. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too."
He added: "But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role."
While Vance noted how "cool" it's been for him to watch Usha embrace her role as Second Lady, he admitted the media attention has been tough to adjust to.
He continued: "There are certainly ways in which it's difficult on the family... I'm not going to pretend that it isn't. But it's the sacrifice that we signed up for."