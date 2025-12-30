Charlie Kirk's Turning Point Organization 'Mobilizing' to Support JD Vance for President in 2028 — as Trump Refuses to Shut Down Third-Term Fantasy

According to reports, members of Turning Point USA plan to invade Iowa, the first major contest of the United States presidential primary season, to help build and strengthen support for the veep, who is a former senator from nearby Ohio.

While Trump teases a possible run for a third term, Turning Point wants to make the decision for him by pushing Vance, who has already earned the key endorsement from Kirk's wife, Erika.

Whether Trump could actually mount another campaign is a different matter. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was not only elected to a third, but also a fourth term in office, after promising to bring stability to the nation during the Great Depression and World War II.

Roosevelt died just three months into his fourth term, in April 1945. Two years later, Congress argued term limits were necessary to prevent abuse of power and passed the 22nd Amendment, which officially limited presidents to two terms.