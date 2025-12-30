Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point Organization 'Mobilizing' to Support JD Vance for President in 2028 — as Trump Refuses to Shut Down Third-Term Fantasy

split photo of JD Vance and Donald Trump
Source: mega

JD Vance could be battling for votes in 2028 against his boss, Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump could have one major opponent standing in his way of an unprecedented third term, RadarOnline.com can report – late activist Charlie Kirk.

Followers of the slain conservative activist and his influential Turning Point USA coalition are planning to circumvent the current president and throw their support behind Vice President JD Vance – who hasn't even announced if he is running yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Turning on Trump

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
JD Vance and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Turning Point USA is throwing its support behind Vance.

According to reports, members of Turning Point USA plan to invade Iowa, the first major contest of the United States presidential primary season, to help build and strengthen support for the veep, who is a former senator from nearby Ohio.

While Trump teases a possible run for a third term, Turning Point wants to make the decision for him by pushing Vance, who has already earned the key endorsement from Kirk's wife, Erika.

Whether Trump could actually mount another campaign is a different matter. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was not only elected to a third, but also a fourth term in office, after promising to bring stability to the nation during the Great Depression and World War II.

Roosevelt died just three months into his fourth term, in April 1945. Two years later, Congress argued term limits were necessary to prevent abuse of power and passed the 22nd Amendment, which officially limited presidents to two terms.

Article continues below advertisement

So You're Saying There's a Chance?

photo of erika kirk
Source: mega

Erika Kirk has already endorsed Vance.

However, if rules are made to be broken, leave it to Trump to shatter them. And lawyer and constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz recently told the president the Constitution isn't exactly "clear" on the issue of term limits.

Dershowitz, who previously served as a defense lawyer for the president during his first term, detailed the debate in his upcoming book, appropriately titled Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?

The author told the Wall Street Journal the book lays out a host of scenarios in which an individual could serve a third term, something he conveyed to Trump personally.

"I said, 'It's not clear if a president can become a third-term president, and it's not clear if it's permissible,'" Dershowitz said, adding that Trump found the possibility "interesting as an intellectual issue."

Article continues below advertisement

Loopholes to Presidency

photo of alan dershowitz.
Source: mega

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz has been envisioning paths for Trump to run again.

Dershowitz clarified that he doesn't think Trump will run again. But if he does, here's how he could remain in control: If Trump were to run and then be declared the winner of another election, the members of the Electoral College could abstain from voting when they meet to cast their ballots.

Once they abstain, Dershowitz argues, the election would be decided by Congress.

"They then select, and not elect, the president," Dershowitz summarized.

However, according to the National Constitution Center, only twice in U.S. history have electors abstained from voting for their pledged presidential candidate, and neither of those times led to Congress stepping in to decide the outcome.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt

Trump Reposts Creepy Parody Karoline Leavitt Account That Once Asked Followers to 'Rate' Press Secretary's Butt

Split photo of Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump

Holiday Chaos: Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage in Aspen After Massive Security Detail 'Completely Disrupted' Skiers — 'She Acts Like She’s the First Lady'

The Pathway to Presidential Power

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

Trump has floated the idea of a third term in the past.

Yet, James Sample, a professor at Hofstra University’s law school, said there could be an even simpler way to keep Trump in power.

“The one scenario about which I think there is quasi-credible concern is a scenario in which two allies—perhaps JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. or whomever—run with a plan not to serve," Sample told the Journal.

If a "President Vance" and "Vice President Don Jr." suddenly decide they don't want their offices, the line of succession would make the Speaker of the House the new president.

And as Sample points out, "the speaker is not required to be a member of Congress."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.