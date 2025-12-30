Charlie Kirk's Turning Point Organization 'Mobilizing' to Support JD Vance for President in 2028 — as Trump Refuses to Shut Down Third-Term Fantasy
Dec. 30 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
Donald Trump could have one major opponent standing in his way of an unprecedented third term, RadarOnline.com can report – late activist Charlie Kirk.
Followers of the slain conservative activist and his influential Turning Point USA coalition are planning to circumvent the current president and throw their support behind Vice President JD Vance – who hasn't even announced if he is running yet.
Turning on Trump
According to reports, members of Turning Point USA plan to invade Iowa, the first major contest of the United States presidential primary season, to help build and strengthen support for the veep, who is a former senator from nearby Ohio.
While Trump teases a possible run for a third term, Turning Point wants to make the decision for him by pushing Vance, who has already earned the key endorsement from Kirk's wife, Erika.
Whether Trump could actually mount another campaign is a different matter. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was not only elected to a third, but also a fourth term in office, after promising to bring stability to the nation during the Great Depression and World War II.
Roosevelt died just three months into his fourth term, in April 1945. Two years later, Congress argued term limits were necessary to prevent abuse of power and passed the 22nd Amendment, which officially limited presidents to two terms.
So You're Saying There's a Chance?
However, if rules are made to be broken, leave it to Trump to shatter them. And lawyer and constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz recently told the president the Constitution isn't exactly "clear" on the issue of term limits.
Dershowitz, who previously served as a defense lawyer for the president during his first term, detailed the debate in his upcoming book, appropriately titled Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?
The author told the Wall Street Journal the book lays out a host of scenarios in which an individual could serve a third term, something he conveyed to Trump personally.
"I said, 'It's not clear if a president can become a third-term president, and it's not clear if it's permissible,'" Dershowitz said, adding that Trump found the possibility "interesting as an intellectual issue."
Loopholes to Presidency
Dershowitz clarified that he doesn't think Trump will run again. But if he does, here's how he could remain in control: If Trump were to run and then be declared the winner of another election, the members of the Electoral College could abstain from voting when they meet to cast their ballots.
Once they abstain, Dershowitz argues, the election would be decided by Congress.
"They then select, and not elect, the president," Dershowitz summarized.
However, according to the National Constitution Center, only twice in U.S. history have electors abstained from voting for their pledged presidential candidate, and neither of those times led to Congress stepping in to decide the outcome.
The Pathway to Presidential Power
Yet, James Sample, a professor at Hofstra University’s law school, said there could be an even simpler way to keep Trump in power.
“The one scenario about which I think there is quasi-credible concern is a scenario in which two allies—perhaps JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. or whomever—run with a plan not to serve," Sample told the Journal.
If a "President Vance" and "Vice President Don Jr." suddenly decide they don't want their offices, the line of succession would make the Speaker of the House the new president.
And as Sample points out, "the speaker is not required to be a member of Congress."