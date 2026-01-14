Trump Mocks Tony Dokoupil's Salary in Awkward Interview — and Insists New CBS Anchor 'Wouldn't Have a Job' if Kamala Harris Was President

Article continues below advertisement

Dokoupil Challenges Trump

Source: cbs The president gave Dokoupil an exclusive interview while touring a Ford plant in Detroit.

Dokoupil reported from Detroit Tuesday night and joined the president for a tour of a Ford plant. While speaking with Trump, the new anchor asked about the economy and mentioned the continuously rising gas prices. That set the president off, who replied with his familiar talking points, only this time, tailored to Dokoupil and his own job security.

Source: @CBSEveningNews/youtube

"We have now the hottest country in the world. And a year and a half ago our country was dead. We had a dead country," he told Dokpupil, before bringing up his prediction if Kamala Harris had won the 2024 election. "You wouldn't have a job right now. If she got in, you probably wouldn't have a job right now. Your boss, who's an amazing guy, might be bust, okay?" His boss, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, is a friend of Trump's, who had promised to bring more conservative reporting to the network.

Trump Takes Credit for Dokoupil's Job

Source: CBS Trump seemed to take offense when Dokoupil brought up rising grocery prices.

Trump continued: "Let me just tell you, you wouldn't have this job. You wouldn't have this job, certainly, whatever the h-- they're paying you. Our country is rocketing right now. We have the hottest country in the world. If they got in, we would be Venezuela on steroids." Dokoupil, evidently rattled by the president's charge, came back to his comments at the very end of their discussion, telling Trump: "For the record, I do think I'd have this job even if the other guys won." Without hesitation, Trump fired back: "Yeah, but at a lesser salary. Thank you very much."

'Have a Little Self Respect, Dude'

Source: CBS Dokoupil got off to a rough start during his first week.

Reaction online was immediate, with a rare instance of critics agreeing with Trump. "Most amazing part of the interview. He basically said he hired him. And he's not exactly wrong!" one person tweeted, as another added: "Oh the truth does slip out every now and then." A third person commented: "@tonydokoupil you've been told. Without @realDonaldTrump you wouldn't have a job at the new propaganda channel @CBSNews. What an embarrassment for you."

Trump says the quiet part out loud and tells CBS's Tony Dokoupil that if he didn't get elected, Dokoupil "probably wouldn't have a job right now" pic.twitter.com/zU5GnDj9mz — Matt Rein (@MatthewARein) January 14, 2026 Source: MatthewARein/X.com

One person expressed: "Imagine wanting to be taken seriously as a national journalist, and the president inferring that him being elected is why this dude has his job. Lol." While one slammed: "Is this worth it, @tonydokoupil? You're now Trump’s little b--- and he made sure you and the world knows. Have a little self-respect, dude. Just pathetic."

On the Hot Seat Already

Source: CBS There are already concerns his job is in jeopardy.

Dokoupil may have a job now thanks to Trump, but if his early start doesn't improve, he may not have one for long. Ratings for Dokoupil's debut episode were down significantly across major advertising demographics, with viewership plummeting 22 percent compared with the same day last year. The numbers get worse when compared with other splashy anchor debuts on the Tiffany network – down 17 percent from the start of duo Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, whom Dokoupil replaced; down 20 percent from Norah O’Donnell before them; and down a whopping 67 percent from Katie Couric's premiere in 2006.

Welcome to the resistance, teleprompter person. pic.twitter.com/nbOkrKWbpn — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 6, 2026 Source: shannonrwatts/x