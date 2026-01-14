'Trump Has the Highest Testosterone Level': RFK Jr. Brags About The Don's Personal Medical Details — as Health Fears Continue to Spike

While chatting with Katie, RFK Jr. was asked which member of Trump's cabinet has the most "unhinged" eating habits.

"The president," Kennedy quipped. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times."

"He has the constitution of a deity," the health secretary added. "I don’t know how he's alive, but he is."