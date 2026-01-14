Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Trump Has the Highest Testosterone Level': RFK Jr. Brags About The Don's Personal Medical Details — as Health Fears Continue to Spike

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. oddly bragged about Donald Trump's high testosterone levels.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bizarrely bragged about Donald Trump's high testosterone levels amid increasing concerns for the president's health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kennedy, 71, made the comments during a recent appearance on White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife Katie's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy Opens Up on Trump's Eating Habits

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kennedy said Trump has the most 'unhinged' eating habits of anyone in the administration.

While chatting with Katie, RFK Jr. was asked which member of Trump's cabinet has the most "unhinged" eating habits.

"The president," Kennedy quipped. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times."

"He has the constitution of a deity," the health secretary added. "I don’t know how he's alive, but he is."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Kennedy claimed Trump eats so much McDonald's because he can 'trust' it while traveling.

Kennedy further explained Trump's notorious McDonald's consumption, especially while traveling, was because "he trusts it, he doesn’t want to get sick when he's on the road."

Despite his confession about the president's eating habits, Kennedy oddly claimed the 79-year-old is "the most energetic person any of us have ever met."

"I think he does eat pretty good food usually," he said before making a point to note, "I mean, he's got incredible health."

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy Brags About Trump's Testosterone Levels

Source: @saras76/X

Kennedy noted Trump 'will be happy' he spoke about his high testosterone levels on the podcast.

On the subject of Trump's health, which has been under scrutiny for months now, Kennedy revealed Dr. Mehmet Oz, television personality turned administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has looked over the president's medical records.

Kennedy went on to boast about Oz, once saying the president has the "highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."

"I know the president will be happy that I repeat that," the health secretary added.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Kennedy's remarks about Trump's 'incredible health' come after the president said he found exercise 'boring.'

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of the Washington Post building and the FBI

FBI Raids Home of Washington Post Reporter in 'Highly Unusual and Aggressive' Move as Part of Probe Into Leaked Government Secrets

Photo of Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump's Dangerous Eating Habits Exposed: RFK Jr. Admits He Doesn't Know How the Don's 'Alive' as Prez Munches on 'Really Bad Food, Candy and Drinks Diet Coke at All Times'

"Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having," White House spokesperson Kush Desai reportedly told an outlet.

Kennedy's claims come after Trump confessed to finding exercise "boring" in a recent interview.

"I just don't like it. It's boring," the president told the Wall Street Journal. "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump opened up about his health and daily habits amid intense scrutiny of his mental acuity and physical fitness.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the president claimed the strange bruises seen on the back of his hands in recent months were due to his high daily intake of aspirin, causing his delicate skin to bruise and bleed easily.

The president also dismissed concerns about undoing multiple MRIs and cognitive exams, which he boasted about passing with excellent scores.

Still, Trump's rambling, incoherent speeches and apparent inability to stay awake or focused during official meetings have not helped calm fears about his health.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.