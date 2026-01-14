'Trump Has the Highest Testosterone Level': RFK Jr. Brags About The Don's Personal Medical Details — as Health Fears Continue to Spike
Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. bizarrely bragged about Donald Trump's high testosterone levels amid increasing concerns for the president's health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kennedy, 71, made the comments during a recent appearance on White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife Katie's podcast.
Kennedy Opens Up on Trump's Eating Habits
While chatting with Katie, RFK Jr. was asked which member of Trump's cabinet has the most "unhinged" eating habits.
"The president," Kennedy quipped. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times."
"He has the constitution of a deity," the health secretary added. "I don’t know how he's alive, but he is."
Kennedy further explained Trump's notorious McDonald's consumption, especially while traveling, was because "he trusts it, he doesn’t want to get sick when he's on the road."
Despite his confession about the president's eating habits, Kennedy oddly claimed the 79-year-old is "the most energetic person any of us have ever met."
"I think he does eat pretty good food usually," he said before making a point to note, "I mean, he's got incredible health."
Kennedy Brags About Trump's Testosterone Levels
On the subject of Trump's health, which has been under scrutiny for months now, Kennedy revealed Dr. Mehmet Oz, television personality turned administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has looked over the president's medical records.
Kennedy went on to boast about Oz, once saying the president has the "highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."
"I know the president will be happy that I repeat that," the health secretary added.
FBI Raids Home of Washington Post Reporter in 'Highly Unusual and Aggressive' Move as Part of Probe Into Leaked Government Secrets
"Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having," White House spokesperson Kush Desai reportedly told an outlet.
Kennedy's claims come after Trump confessed to finding exercise "boring" in a recent interview.
"I just don't like it. It's boring," the president told the Wall Street Journal. "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me."
Trump opened up about his health and daily habits amid intense scrutiny of his mental acuity and physical fitness.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the president claimed the strange bruises seen on the back of his hands in recent months were due to his high daily intake of aspirin, causing his delicate skin to bruise and bleed easily.
The president also dismissed concerns about undoing multiple MRIs and cognitive exams, which he boasted about passing with excellent scores.
Still, Trump's rambling, incoherent speeches and apparent inability to stay awake or focused during official meetings have not helped calm fears about his health.