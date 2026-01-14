FBI Raids Home of Washington Post Reporter in 'Highly Unusual and Aggressive' Move as Part of Probe Into Leaked Government Secrets

Perez-Lugones held a top-secret security clearance and is accused of printing classified and sensitive reports at work.

When authorities did a search of his Maryland home earlier this month, they found documents marked as "SECRET," including one he had stowed in his lunchbox.

The FBI, currently led by Kash Patel, and the Justice Department, currently led by Pam Bondi, have not commented on the search of Natanson's home to date, but The Washington Post insisted it is reviewing and monitoring the situation.

In her reporting, Natanson covers the Trump administration. She recently wrote a piece describing how she got hundreds of sources, which led to a colleague calling her the "federal government whisperer."

Marty Baron, the former executive editor for the Post, told a media outlet the raid is "a clear and appalling sign that this administration will set no limits on its acts of aggression against an independent press."