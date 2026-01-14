FBI Raids Home of Washington Post Reporter in 'Highly Unusual and Aggressive' Move as Part of Probe Into Leaked Government Secrets
Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
The FBI searched the home of a Washington Post reporter in a classified documents probe, which the paper called a "highly unusual and aggressive" move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report, the raid is part of an investigation into a government contractor who was accused of taking home government secrets.
What Did the FBI Do at the Washington Post Reporter's Home?
The FBI searched journalist Hannah Natanson's devices and took a phone and her Garmin watch from her Virginia home.
Although classified document investigations are not outside the norm, searching a reporter's home shows a marked escalation in the efforts of the government to curb leaks.
An affidavit explains the search warrant for Natanson's home was linked to an investigation into a Maryland system administrator named Aurelio Perez-Lugones, who authorities allege took classified reports home. Court records denote he was charged with unlawful retention of national defense information earlier this month.
Have the FBI and Department of Justice Commented on the Raid?
Perez-Lugones held a top-secret security clearance and is accused of printing classified and sensitive reports at work.
When authorities did a search of his Maryland home earlier this month, they found documents marked as "SECRET," including one he had stowed in his lunchbox.
The FBI, currently led by Kash Patel, and the Justice Department, currently led by Pam Bondi, have not commented on the search of Natanson's home to date, but The Washington Post insisted it is reviewing and monitoring the situation.
In her reporting, Natanson covers the Trump administration. She recently wrote a piece describing how she got hundreds of sources, which led to a colleague calling her the "federal government whisperer."
Marty Baron, the former executive editor for the Post, told a media outlet the raid is "a clear and appalling sign that this administration will set no limits on its acts of aggression against an independent press."
