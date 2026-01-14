Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > FBI

FBI Raids Home of Washington Post Reporter in 'Highly Unusual and Aggressive' Move as Part of Probe Into Leaked Government Secrets

Composite photo of the Washington Post building and the FBI
Source: MEGA

The FBI searched journalist Hannah Natanson's devices and took a phone and her Garmin watch from her Virginia home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The FBI searched the home of a Washington Post reporter in a classified documents probe, which the paper called a "highly unusual and aggressive" move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report, the raid is part of an investigation into a government contractor who was accused of taking home government secrets.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did the FBI Do at the Washington Post Reporter's Home?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of the FBI
Source: MEGA

An affidavit explained the search warrant for Hannah Natanson's home was linked to an investigation into a Maryland system administrator.

The FBI searched journalist Hannah Natanson's devices and took a phone and her Garmin watch from her Virginia home.

Although classified document investigations are not outside the norm, searching a reporter's home shows a marked escalation in the efforts of the government to curb leaks.

An affidavit explains the search warrant for Natanson's home was linked to an investigation into a Maryland system administrator named Aurelio Perez-Lugones, who authorities allege took classified reports home. Court records denote he was charged with unlawful retention of national defense information earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Have the FBI and Department of Justice Commented on the Raid?

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel currently leads the FBI who raided the Washington Post reporter's home.

Perez-Lugones held a top-secret security clearance and is accused of printing classified and sensitive reports at work.

When authorities did a search of his Maryland home earlier this month, they found documents marked as "SECRET," including one he had stowed in his lunchbox.

The FBI, currently led by Kash Patel, and the Justice Department, currently led by Pam Bondi, have not commented on the search of Natanson's home to date, but The Washington Post insisted it is reviewing and monitoring the situation.

In her reporting, Natanson covers the Trump administration. She recently wrote a piece describing how she got hundreds of sources, which led to a colleague calling her the "federal government whisperer."

Marty Baron, the former executive editor for the Post, told a media outlet the raid is "a clear and appalling sign that this administration will set no limits on its acts of aggression against an independent press."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Issues With Female Reporters

Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump has lashed out at female reporters recently.

Donald Trump has been vocal about going at the media for years, but things have ramped up recently with him lashing out at female reporters.

As Radar recently reported, Trump was asked if he thinks Iran takes his threats seriously.

"I think so. Don't you think so, CNN?" he replied. "Wouldn’t you say that they probably do at this point? After going through it for years with me, being hit, (Qasem) Soleimani, (Abu Bakr) al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out."

Trump then went at the reporter's question, stating, ""Don’t you think– and then you just had Venezuela. Don't you think, she says, CNN, 'do you think they take your threat seriously?' Wouldn't you say they do after all of the things we've done? What a stupid question."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump's Dangerous Eating Habits Exposed: RFK Jr. Admits He Doesn't Know How the Don's 'Alive' as Prez Munches on 'Really Bad Food, Candy and Drinks Diet Coke at All Times'

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi allegedly plan to return to America amid claims they are rebuilding lives and careers.

EXCLUSIVE: The Humiliating Truth About How Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Are Coming 'Crawling Back' to America to 'Rebuild Lives and Careers'

Other Instances of Donald Trump Lashing Out at Female Reporters

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump asked a female reporter if she was a 'stupid person.'

Trump ended 2025 by going at ABC News' Rachel Scott after she questioned him on whether or not he would release the full video footage of airstrikes on Venezuelan fishing boats suspected of smuggling drugs.

In response, Trump called her "the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place" and accused her of asking "hostile" questions.

"Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious – a terrible, actually, a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you," Trump exclaimed. "I told you, whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me."

In November, when taking questions aboard Air Force One, he also lashed out at a female correspondent, shouting, "Quiet, piggy," to Bloomberg's White House correspondent Catherine Lucey after she inquired about the Epstein files.

Days later, Trump was asked about Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man suspected of fatally shooting one National Guard member and injuring another in Washington, D.C., by CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.

This led to him asking her, "Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.