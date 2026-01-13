Pete Hegseth Slapped With Fresh Lawsuit: Trump's Secretary of War Sued by Sen. Mark Kelly Over Efforts to Reduce His Military Retirement Rank

The only thing Hegseth likes more than flexing his political muscles is flexing his physical muscles.

The 45-year-old recently joined UCLA ROTC cadets for a series of exercises as part of his "Arsenal of Freedom" tour, training for an hour and then addressing the cadets.

Part of his show-off showcase was a series of deadlifts with the students, though Hegseth was the one getting a lesson online.

"I deadlifted more than this in middle school," one person teased on X, as another ridiculed: "Bad form. Homie is knee-knocking like he’s scared of something."

A third person slammed: "Gotta work off the hangover somehow."

While one person reasoned: "When is everyone going to stop being so childishly impressed by Hegseth's workout routine? We'd all really prefer someone who isn't a misogynistic recovering alcoholic, and has at least 'some' level of proven management skill ... but instead we got Pete. Sucks to be us."