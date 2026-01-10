Pete Hegseth Brutally Mocked After Trump's Secretary of War Shares 'Embarrassing' Workout Videos — 'I Deadlifted More Than This in Middle School'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth showed off his personal guns while joining ROTC cadets in Los Angeles for a pre-dawn weightlifting and workout session today.
But RadarOnline.com can report critics were ready to brutally mock Hegseth's morning photo op.
Hegesth joined the UCLA ROTC cadets for a series of exercises as part of his "Arsenal of Freedom" tour to boost American-made military technology.
The 45-year-old trained for an hour and then addressed the cadets. Part of his show-off showcase was a series of deadlifts with the students, though Hegseth was the one getting a lesson online.
"I deadlifted more than this in middle school," one person teased on X, as another ridiculed: "Bad form. Homie is knee-knocking like he’s scared of something."
A third person slammed: "Gotta work off the hangover somehow."
While one person reasoned: "When is everyone going to stop being so childishly impressed by Hegseth's workout routine? We'd all really prefer someone who isn't a misogynistic recovering alcoholic, and has at least 'some' level of proven management skill ... but instead we got Pete. Sucks to be us."
Sign of Approval from Laura Loomer
However, not everyone was dragging on Hegseth. MAGA mega-influencer Laura Loomer shared her own series of videos of Hegseth's buff blowout, with her tongue wagging in approval.
"LET’S GET PHYSICAL!" she captioned one tweet. "I am up bright and early this morning freezing my a-- off with Secretary of War @SecWar Pete Hegseth at @UCLA where he is doing PT with the ROTC!
"It’s 42 degrees outside and our Sec War is wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt in the freezing cold working out with young American patriots! This is one of the reasons why under President Trump’s administration with @PeteHegseth serving as Sec War, we have seen a 49-year record high in military recruitment in the US military."
Loomer brought up the non-freezing "freezing temperature" in another tweet: "Find yourself a Secretary of War who can drag South American dictators out of their compounds and also do PT with ROTC at 5:30 in the morning in 42° weather."
Loomer's own critics were quick to point out her definition of "freezing" was off by 10 degrees.
"If it’s 42 degrees outside, it’s quite literally NOT freezing," one person tweeted as another followed: "42 degrees is basically a Californian summer for a hungover alcoholic made of playdough. Wearing shorts isn't impressive."
When Hegseth Comes to Shove
Hegseth recently showed off his strength when he was caught on camera shoving colleague Marco Rubio out of the way to lash out at a reporter.
The heated exchange took place after the pair had come out of a meeting to brief U.S. senators on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.
Rubio was being peppered with cutting questions about the operation and its aftermath when Hegseth apparently had enough and stepped forward, forcing Rubio to move aside.
Hegseth on the Hunt
The Defense Secretary gave CNN reporter Manu Raju a dirty look and claimed he wanted to "emphasize that question."
"The questions never asked how much does it cost when they're in the Mediterranean, or the Red Sea, or the Indian Ocean, or the Pacific, but now that they're in our hemisphere and a counter cartel mission or ensuring an indicted individual comes to justice, now now you're asking the question of cost," he angrily said. "It’s a disingenuous question to begin with."
Hegseth wasn't done going off on the reporter, though.
"You're trying to find any angle possible to undermine the success of one of the most historic military missions the world has ever seen," he added.