Pete Hegseth Brutally Mocked After Trump's Secretary of War Shares 'Embarrassing' Workout Videos — 'I Deadlifted More Than This in Middle School'

However, not everyone was dragging on Hegseth. MAGA mega-influencer Laura Loomer shared her own series of videos of Hegseth's buff blowout, with her tongue wagging in approval.

"LET’S GET PHYSICAL!" she captioned one tweet. "I am up bright and early this morning freezing my a-- off with Secretary of War @SecWar Pete Hegseth at @UCLA where he is doing PT with the ROTC!

"It’s 42 degrees outside and our Sec War is wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt in the freezing cold working out with young American patriots! This is one of the reasons why under President Trump’s administration with @PeteHegseth serving as Sec War, we have seen a 49-year record high in military recruitment in the US military."