Pete Hegseth Caught 'Powdering His Nose' With His Personal Supply of Makeup Ahead of Meeting Ukraine's Defense Minister

picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth was 'caught powdering his nose with his own makeup' ahead of crunch war meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was caught powdering his nose with his personal supply of makeup before a crucial war meeting with top Ukrainian officials, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Hegseth, 45, met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in February at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Looking Good For The Cameras

picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth was reportedly seen dabbing his nose with powder from a small makeup compact.

And according to reports, an American official present witnessed the former Fox News host dabbing his nose with powder from a small makeup compact.

Hegseth, who was aware that his handshake with Umerov may be shown on Fox News — and that Donald Trump could be watching — was reported to have told one staffer: "Look commanding."

The ex-TV host is no stranger to being touched up for the cameras.

In April, two months after his cosmetically enhanced NATO meeting and shortly after sharing plans for a U.S. strike on Yemen in an unencrypted Signal chat, Hegseth vehemently denied a report that he had ordered a green room next to the Pentagon briefing room to be remodeled to be a purpose-built makeup studio ahead of television appearances.

Mission To Impress Trump

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Hegseth wanted to impress Donald Trump who he thought would be watching his exchange on TV.

The renovation reportedly cost several thousand dollars and took place at a time when the Trump administration was looking to cut budgets.

One source claimed that additions included a new director’s chair and a large mirror fitted with makeup lights.

A Defense official said Hegseth does his own makeup rather than paying for a makeup artist, which backs up the most recent claim citing his use of his personal compact to powder his nose.

Hegseth hit back on his X account at the time, calling the news report a "totally fake story."

"No 'orders' and no 'makeup' —but whatever," he wrote, following that up with a characteristic jab at the press.

Makeup Room 'Request'

picture of pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth allegedly wanted a makeup room installed in the Pentagon.

"We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead," he added. "The leftist 'news' media would have loved that."

At the time, Hegseth had supported DOGE cuts in spending, signing a memo in March titled "Continuing Elimination of Wasteful Spending at the Department of Defense," which terminated more than $580 million in what was deemed "wasteful spending" on the department's contracts and grants

A Defense Department official told a news outlet that Hegseth’s glam makeover was originally quoted to cost in the "$10,000 to $15,000 range," but they cut costs by using found materials and focusing on "recycled furniture modifications—a director's style chair, mirror, and a makeup light—all of which were added from existing inventories."

picture of pete hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth rebranded himself the 'Secretary of War' after Trump appointment.

They added: "A countertop was added and constructed internally by the Facilities Services Directorate, Washington Headquarters Services."

The official said the upgrade was used for "solutions that provide the Secretary and other VIPs the needed support and space for on-camera press engagements."

Hegseth quit his role as a Fox News host after Trump nominated him to lead the Pentagon in November 2024. He later rebranded himself the "Secretary of War."

