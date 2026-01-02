Pete Hegseth Caught 'Powdering His Nose' With His Personal Supply of Makeup Ahead of Meeting Ukraine's Defense Minister

And according to reports, an American official present witnessed the former Fox News host dabbing his nose with powder from a small makeup compact.

Hegseth, who was aware that his handshake with Umerov may be shown on Fox News — and that Donald Trump could be watching — was reported to have told one staffer: "Look commanding."

The ex-TV host is no stranger to being touched up for the cameras.

In April, two months after his cosmetically enhanced NATO meeting and shortly after sharing plans for a U.S. strike on Yemen in an unencrypted Signal chat, Hegseth vehemently denied a report that he had ordered a green room next to the Pentagon briefing room to be remodeled to be a purpose-built makeup studio ahead of television appearances.