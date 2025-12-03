Elon Musk's Assassination Fears: Tesla Billionaire Refuses to Attend DOGE Reunion in Person as He Remains Top Target to Be Killed

Musk gathered a group of current and former Department of Government Efficiency staffers for a top-secret meeting on November 22 to discuss a "12-year plan" for the future, including the remainder of President Trump's current term in office, followed by a likely eight-year JD Vance presidency.

The session took place in a building owned by the billionaire in Bastrop, Texas, near his SpaceX and Boring Co. facilities, according to Politico.

Musk dialed into the reunion "from what appeared to be a pitch-black, undisclosed location," one participant told the outlet

The businessman revealed he decided not to attend the event in person because he feared his location would be leaked to the public.

"He said he believed he was among the top assassination targets in the country, behind only Trump and Vance," according to those present at the meeting.