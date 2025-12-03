Your tip
Elon Musk's Assassination Fears: Tesla Billionaire Refuses to Attend DOGE Reunion in Person as He Remains Top Target to Be Killed

Photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Musk called in remotely from a darkened location for a DOGE meeting due to assassination fears.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has revealed the shocking reason he's rarely seen out in public anymore, and it all has to do with fearing for his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Tesla founder and world's richest man, 54, told a group of his DOGE colleagues he was unable to meet with them in person due to assassination fears in a terrifying new admission.

Top Assassination Target

Photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Musk believes he's the country's top assassination target behind President Trump and JD Vance.

Musk gathered a group of current and former Department of Government Efficiency staffers for a top-secret meeting on November 22 to discuss a "12-year plan" for the future, including the remainder of President Trump's current term in office, followed by a likely eight-year JD Vance presidency.

The session took place in a building owned by the billionaire in Bastrop, Texas, near his SpaceX and Boring Co. facilities, according to Politico.

Musk dialed into the reunion "from what appeared to be a pitch-black, undisclosed location," one participant told the outlet

The businessman revealed he decided not to attend the event in person because he feared his location would be leaked to the public.

"He said he believed he was among the top assassination targets in the country, behind only Trump and Vance," according to those present at the meeting.

Assassination Fears From Supporting Trump

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk had assassination threats before turning MAGA, but they went through the roof after the billionaire started supporting Trump.

Musk has been open about how threats on his life dramatically increased after he endorsed Trump for president in July 2024, shortly after the assassination attempt on the then-Republican candidate's life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

As the mainstream media and outlets around the world turned on the electric car guru, Musk warned that he was being put in danger.

“With their relentless hit pieces, legacy mainstream media are actively encouraging the assassination of @realDonaldTrump and now me,” Musk wrote in an October 2024 post on X.

With it, he shared a photo from Germany's news outlet Der Spiegel showing the SpaceX founder as "enemy number two" alongside a photo with Trump.

Musk added a clip from a Trump campaign rally where he told the audience, “Anyway, so dramatically increasing my risk of being assassinated. Engaging in politics [is] not what I want to do. I do not have a death wish. But the stakes are so high that I really have – I feel I have no choice but to do it," about supporting the then-Republican candidate.

'Only the Paranoid Survive'

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk is seen leaving the White House last winter amid tight security.

After endorsing Trump and actively campaigning for him, Musk told Ashley St. Clair, with whom he shares a son, that he was the top target for assassination behind the real estate tycoon.

The revelation was made in a series of texts released in February that were part of Musk and St. Clair's child custody lawsuit.

When telling her in September 2024, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend," the South African native said he was fearful about a possible assassination attempt while traveling to see St. Clair and their infant.

"I get credible death threats. I'm #2 after Trump for assassination," Musk wrote at the time.

He continued, "If I make a mistake on security, [our son] will never know his father," along with "Wake up. This is not the time for sentiment over safety."

When St. Clair told him she didn't put his name on their son's birth certificate for security purposes, Musk replied that it was "necessary for now," as "Only the paranoid survive."

Reclusive Due to Threats

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk made a rare public appearance at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on September 21.

When Musk was named head of DOGE by Trump, his elite private security team was deputized by the Secret Service, giving his guards certain rights and protections.

The Neuralink founder was surrounded by plenty of security when he traveled with the controversial president, including frequent visits to the White House.

However, his term as a "special government employee" ended in May 2025, and Musk has kept an incredibly low profile ever since.

Musk was last seen in public at Charlie Kirk's memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, after the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated on a college campus in Utah on September 10.

