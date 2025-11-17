Tucker Carlson Claims FBI 'Hid Details' on The Man Who Nearly Killed Trump — Including Thomas Crooks' 'Online Posts and Evidence Tied to His Motivation'

Tucker Carlson has blown the lid off new details about Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, alleging that the FBI conspired to keep the information a secret, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Carlson posted a 34-minute expose on his YouTube channel, noting how Crooks came a quarter of an inch of shooting Trump in the head during a July 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a year and a half later, almost no information has been released about the young man.

"That's because for some reason, the FBI, even the current FBI, doesn't want us to know," the podcaster warned.