Tucker Carlson Claims FBI 'Hid Details' on The Man Who Nearly Killed Trump — Including Thomas Crooks' 'Online Posts and Evidence Tied to His Motivation'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson has blown the lid off new details about Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, alleging that the FBI conspired to keep the information a secret, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Carlson posted a 34-minute expose on his YouTube channel, noting how Crooks came a quarter of an inch of shooting Trump in the head during a July 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a year and a half later, almost no information has been released about the young man.
"That's because for some reason, the FBI, even the current FBI, doesn't want us to know," the podcaster warned.
YouTube Comments Shed New Light on Crooks' Political Transformation
Carlson noted how a month after the attempted assassination, the FBI claimed Crooks was a right-wing anti-semite who kept to himself.
However, the former Fox News star said that in September, he obtained "hundreds of comments from Thomas Crooks' YouTube account," which paint a vastly different picture. Carlson went on to describe how he and his staff discovered a treasure trove of online accounts owned by Crooks.
The YouTube account yielded Crooks' "search history, his watch history, and 737 public comments." Carlson also discovered Crook's Google Drive, where he found videos of the crazed gunman dry-firing a handgun in his bedroom, with paper targets lining the walls.
Crooks 'Changed Completely During COVID'
"Years before he showed up in Butler, Crooks was leaving a detailed digital trail of violent threats, including calls for assassinations and political violence. Second, they show a man who started out as a radical Trump supporter whose views on the president transformed," Carlson noted.
He added that Crooks "changed completely, during COVID. The FBI lied about that fact and pretended that Crooks was a right-winger."
After being wildly anti-Democrat, Carlson noted that in early 2020, "Crooks seemed to change radically. On January 23 of that year, he referred to a quote 'Trump's stupidity.'"
The following month, Crooks "called out Trump's supporters as, quote, 'too brainwashed to realize how dumb you are. I mean, literally, you guys sound like a cult at times.'"
In August of 2020, Crooks responded to another user, "We have nothing to lose and everything to win. And the alternative, a global police state, is unacceptable," while becoming more vocal about political violence.
'Shocking' Levels of Lying and Obstruction
Calling the "level of lying and obstruction is shocking," Carlson went on to question how the FBI was involved in how Crooks's body was released after a counter sniper at the Butler rally neutralized him.
A Louisiana congressman and former police officer named Clay Higgins traveled to Butler and discovered, "The FBI released Crooks' body for cremation 10 days after July 13. This wasn't known to the public until Higgins arrived in Butler on August 5, when the coroner told the congressman, quote, 'He would never have released Crooks' body to the family for cremation or burial without specific permission from the FBI.'"
The day of Crook's cremation fell on the day the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committees had begun their investigations into the shooting. "The fact that the body was cremated made it impossible for investigators outside the FBI to verify the coroner and autopsy report," Carlson noted, saying that no toxicology screen could be done since the body no longer existed.
Carlson Calls on FBI to Release Facts to Congress
The FBI also did the cleanup scene in Butler, getting rid of any traces of Crooks' blood or other bodily evidence.
"When the FBI cleared the coroner to release Crooks' body for cremation, did they keep tissue samples, brain tissue samples, spinal cord samples, or spinal fluid samples? Law enforcement sources told us that in a typical investigation of a crime of this nature, it would be normal to preserve all of that, those samples. If the FBI didn't, why not? And who made that decision to destroy what could be critical evidence in an attempted murder case?" Carlson asked.
"If they tell you this is just a lone nut who gave no indication he might do this, then what is stopping the FBI from at least giving the facts to Congress? Because if there's nothing there, these should be very easy questions to answer, Carlson concluded.
When Carlson teased his show the night before, on November 13, he claimed the FBI had lied when they said Crooks had "no online footprint."
The FBI Rapid Response account on X fired back: "This FBI has never said Thomas Crooks had no online footprint. Ever."