Moses Martin

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses, 19, Becomes Latest Nepo Baby Music Star After Launching Alt-Rock Group

picture of Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses Martin, who she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay star Chris Martin, has launched a new alt-rock band.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses is the latest nepo baby to take on the music charts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 19-year-old is following in his father Chris Martin's footsteps by fronting his own band.

Famous Family

picture of Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin
Source: MEGA

Both Paltrow's children, including Apple, left, have dabbled with music like their father.

The alt-rock group, People I've Met — also featuring his pals Andrew Suster and Orlando Wiltshire — has been snapped up by Interscope Records and the trio recently released their first single, Promise, through the label, which also has Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Lady Gaga on its roster.

Moses penned on Instagram: "Promise by @peopleivemet is #out. So proud of this song. Endlessly grateful for the band and @noahconrad for helping to make this song so special."

The track has more than whiff of his dad's band, Coldplay.

Which in no small part is down to Moses, who is the lead singer.

Debut Single Release

Source: @peopleivemet;Instagram

Moses announced People I've Met's debut single.

People I've Met launched last year with the name Dancer, but the pals soon changed it.

Moses has also sung on a string of Coldplay tunes as well and written on the tracks All My Love, Orphans and The Astronaut, which the British co-wrote for BTS star Jin.

His older sister Apple, 21, made a foray into music last October when she was a featured artist on indie rock duo Jade Street's single Satellite

Apple performed the song live for the first time in Nashville that month, where her dad proved he is supporting her musical ambitions as he cheered her on from the front row.

Speaking about the nepotism at play in many young stars’ careers, she said: "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means.

"But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."

Following In Dad's Footsteps

picture of Chris martin
Source: MEGA

Moses is following in his father's footsteps by becoming a frontman in a rock band.

Speaking last year, Paltrow said she thinks Apple will eventually follow in her footsteps career-wise.

"She's doing a pre-law degree at college, but I think she's going to follow in my footsteps," she said.

"But the thing is with kids you have to let them find their own path and inspiration and try not to come on top of them with your point of view."

But the nepo baby, who is also studying at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, has made a successful foray into modeling and posed for her first collection after being unveiled as an ambassador for London brand Self-Portrait.

picture of Moses martin and apple Martin
Source: MEGA

Moses' sister Apple has made strides in the modelling world.

She said: "Debuting with self-portrait was a no-brainer — their British spirit reminds me of growing up in London, so it's felt like home from the start.

"Plus, the collections are gorgeous and approachable! Han and the team welcomed me in as part of the creative process, and I am having a lot of fun learning along the way.

"I'm so excited for this campaign to be out in the world and for us to continue exploring this side of my creativity together."

