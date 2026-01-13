Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses, 19, Becomes Latest Nepo Baby Music Star After Launching Alt-Rock Group

People I've Met launched last year with the name Dancer, but the pals soon changed it.

Moses has also sung on a string of Coldplay tunes as well and written on the tracks All My Love, Orphans and The Astronaut, which the British co-wrote for BTS star Jin.

His older sister Apple, 21, made a foray into music last October when she was a featured artist on indie rock duo Jade Street's single Satellite

Apple performed the song live for the first time in Nashville that month, where her dad proved he is supporting her musical ambitions as he cheered her on from the front row.

Speaking about the nepotism at play in many young stars’ careers, she said: "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means.

"But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."