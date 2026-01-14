Trump's Dangerous Eating Habits Exposed: RFK Jr. Admits He Doesn't Know How the Don's 'Alive' as Prez Munches on 'Really Bad Food, Candy and Drinks Diet Coke at All Times'

In a conversation with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, Kennedy Jr. was asked which of the cabinet members has the most "unhinged" eating habits.

"The president," he answered. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."

As for why Trump eats fast food like McDonald's when traveling, he noted Trump "trusts it, he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road."

He also called the Don "the most energetic person any of us have ever met."