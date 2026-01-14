Trump's Dangerous Eating Habits Exposed: RFK Jr. Admits He Doesn't Know How the Don's 'Alive' as Prez Munches on 'Really Bad Food, Candy and Drinks Diet Coke at All Times'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's dangerous eating habits have been exposed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Secretary of Health went as far as to state the Prez's dietary choices are so bad he doesn't even know how he's alive.
Donald Trump Eats 'Bad Food,' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Said
In a conversation with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, Kennedy Jr. was asked which of the cabinet members has the most "unhinged" eating habits.
"The president," he answered. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."
As for why Trump eats fast food like McDonald's when traveling, he noted Trump "trusts it, he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road."
He also called the Don "the most energetic person any of us have ever met."
Donald Trump Has The 'Highest Testosterone Level'
Kenney Jr. continued dishing on Trump's culinary habits, stating: "He does eat pretty good food usually."
"I mean, he's got incredible health," he elaborated.
Kennedy Jr. also shared that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump's Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, examined the president's medical records and said he has the "highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."
"I know the president will be happy that I repeat that," Kennedy Jr. quipped.
In a statement to a media outlet, Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson, said: "Secretary Kennedy is right – as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having."
Concerns Over Donald Trump's Cognitive Health
Kennedy Jr.'s comments on Trump's health come amid lots of chatter regarding the president having health issues, including some speculation he's showing signs of dementia.
While Trump bragged earlier this month about how he had aced his third cognitive exam, something he said "no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Dr. John Gartner spoke out on The Daily Beast podcast to paint a different picture.
"You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical," he said. "If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you're monitoring dementia."
Donald Trump's Alleged Physical Health Issues
There has also been a lot of talk about bruising on Trump's hands, which he allegedly has covered up with makeup.
The White House has continued to downplay it as a non-issue, citing Trump's frequent handshaking with lots of people and use of aspirin as things that make him more prone to bruising.
He also has appeared at events with swollen ankles, which he recently admitted is from chronic venous insufficiency. To manage the problem, Trump explained he's using compression socks.