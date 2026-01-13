Trump Sparks 'Dementia' Fears With New White House Sign — as Critics Claim Prez, 79, 'Needs to Be Reminded Where He Is'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Yet another gold-plated script sign has been installed on the White House facade.
Photos of the new sign outside of the Rose Garden fueled allegations claiming Donald Trump is secretly suffering from dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Social media users claimed Trump, 79, needed the "tacky" signs to "remind him" where he is as his memory and cognitive abilities appeared to be slipping.
Trump Installs 'Rose Garden' Sign
Images of the gilded sign reading "The Rose Garden" in script went viral on social media on Tuesday, January 13.
Users wasted no time slamming the 79-year-old's latest questionable decor addition – and alleged there was a more sinister reason for signage popping up around the White House.
"I guess the president forgets where he is sometimes," wrote one user in response to the photos, as another echoed, "Trump needs to be reminded where he is."
Trump Accused of 'Forgetting Where He Is'
"Dementia patients and the elderly often need notes and reminders in their home to help them navigate through their day," a user noted.
"I just did the same thing around the house for my dad with Alzheimer's," a second user chimed in, while a third said, "One of my grandparents got old, and we had to label stuff like the remote control and medicines, I'm guessing White House staff is doing the same for Grandpa."
"Memory Care Unit looking great," mocked a fourth user.
Others were offended Trump added a sign for the Rose Garden considering his controversial decision to pave over former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's famous garden.
"Didn't dementia Donny forget we don’t have a rose garden anymore? This man should just quit and live out his decorating dreams," an outraged user said.
"The have a sign for a garden they destroyed? Brilliant," another comment read.
Since taking office for his second term in January 2025, Trump has done more than any of his predecessors when it comes to putting his personal touch on the People's House.
In addition to paving over Jackie's Rose Garden, he's covered the Oval Office in gilded decor and added a "Presidential Walk of Fame" outside of the West Wing, which includes disparaging descriptions of the legacies of Democratic Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
The most shocking change came when Trump ordered the swift demolition of the historic East Wing to make way for his grand 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which has ballooned in cost from $250 million to more than $400 million.
Trump insisted the ballroom is being funded by private donors, which raised further questions about legality and potential conflicts of interest.
Trump has made it clear he's personally invested in his various construction projects – and recently paused a meeting with U.S. oil executives to get up and gaze out a window at progress on the ballroom.
The moment also didn't go unnoticed by social media users, who once again raised concerns about the president's mental acuity.