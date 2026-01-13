EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Meghan Markle's One Massive Move That Has Sparked Rumors She is Set to 'Return to Royal Family… With Begging Bowl in Hand'
Meghan Markle is poised to return to Britain for the first time in four years in a move sources told RadarOnline.com is fueling intense speculation the Duchess of Sussex is preparing a carefully timed re-entry into royal life alongside Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle, 44, is expected to accompany Prince Harry, 41, to the U.K. this summer if a long-awaited security review grants her husband full police protection.
Invictus Visit Sparks Royal Comeback Talk
The visit would center on an Invictus Games event in London on July 10, marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Games in Birmingham.
Meghan last set foot in the U.K. in September 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and sources said her decision to return now is closely linked to Harry's parallel efforts to rebuild ties with the royal family while navigating discussions around his future role.
A source told us: "Harry is mounting a major bid to worm his way back into the royal family, and it's hugely significant Meghan is set to accompany him on his latest return to Britain for the first time in three years.
"Word is they both would prefer an easier life back in the folds of The Firm after seeing the realities of trying to get projects like Meghan's lifestyle brand off the ground.
"But after the pair's betrayals of the royals, Meghan is going to have to come back to the U.K. with a massive begging bowl in hand if she wants to be part of Harry's plan to ask them to let them back in as working royals with all the perks that provides."
Security Review Holds The Key
Harry is currently awaiting the outcome of a reassessment of his threat level, ordered in December after he wrote to Britain's Home Secretary.
The review, carried out by the Risk Management Board, will report to the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which will decide whether his security arrangements should be upgraded.
Until now, Harry has been required to give 28 days' notice before traveling to the U.K. and receives taxpayer-funded protection only for certain public engagements.
Royal And Media Insiders Read The Signals
Royal observers say Meghan's possible return carries wider significance.
One palace source said: "Meghan coming back with Harry at this moment is not accidental. He is exploring ways back into the royal fold, and her presence beside him sends a signal that this is a joint recalibration, not just his."
Another added: "It is being read as a soft relaunch, especially given the challenges she has faced professionally in America."
Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan's commercial ventures have drawn hugely mixed results.
Her Netflix partnership has been scaled back, and a series of high-profile controversies has left her brand under pressure.
A media industry source said: "With the Netflix deal watered down and criticism following her, there is a sense she may be reassessing what security and stability look like. From that perspective, a return to royal life offers a far easier existence."
Invictus Comeback or Royal Reunion?
Harry has been vocal about the barriers keeping him away from his family, despite his desire to reconnect with The Firm.
Speaking to the BBC in May 2025, he said it was "impossible" to return under existing arrangements, adding: "I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."
Harry and Markle's son Prince Archie, now 6, left the U.K. with his parents in late 2019, while the couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, has visited Britain only once, during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Invictus Games have long been central to the couple's public identity.
They have attended together in Toronto, Sydney, The Hague, Dusseldorf and Canada, as well as appearing at its events in Nigeria in 2024.
Meghan first appeared publicly with Harry at the Toronto Games in 2017, a moment widely seen as the beginning of their shared royal journey.
Sources say the timing of this potential return matters.
One royal insider said: "If Meghan comes back now, it aligns with Harry's outreach to the family and his desire for the King to be involved in Invictus.
"It suggests she is not closing doors but quietly testing whether one might reopen."
Another added: "Some see it as a pragmatic move, a recognition that the royal world she left may yet offer the stability the commercial world has not."
No final decision has been announced, but Harry is understood to be planning multiple U.K. visits this year tied to his patronages, with the royal family expected to be invited to the 2027 Games.