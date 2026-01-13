EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Meghan Markle's One Massive Move That Has Sparked Rumors She is Set to 'Return to Royal Family… With Begging Bowl in Hand'

The visit would center on an Invictus Games event in London on July 10, marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Games in Birmingham.

Meghan last set foot in the U.K. in September 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and sources said her decision to return now is closely linked to Harry's parallel efforts to rebuild ties with the royal family while navigating discussions around his future role.

A source told us: "Harry is mounting a major bid to worm his way back into the royal family, and it's hugely significant Meghan is set to accompany him on his latest return to Britain for the first time in three years.

"Word is they both would prefer an easier life back in the folds of The Firm after seeing the realities of trying to get projects like Meghan's lifestyle brand off the ground.

"But after the pair's betrayals of the royals, Meghan is going to have to come back to the U.K. with a massive begging bowl in hand if she wants to be part of Harry's plan to ask them to let them back in as working royals with all the perks that provides."