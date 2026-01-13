Scott Adams' Controversial Past Exposed: 'Dilbert' Creator's Shocking Racist Rant Resurfaces After His Death at 68 Following Prostate Cancer Battle
Jan. 13 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET
Dilbert creator Scott Adams reached out personally to the Trump administration in the final months of his life to help him in his battle with metastasized prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.
The cartoonist, who was canceled nationwide by newspapers after controversial comments about race and gender, died on Tuesday at age 68.
Going Viral with Controversial Comments
Adams went viral in 2023 after telling viewers of his online show Real Coffee with Scott Adams to "get the f--- away" from Black people.
"I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he told his subscribers at the time. "It doesn't make any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore," arguing that it is "no longer a rational impulse."
The response was immediate, with newspaper publisher Gannett announcing that it would no longer run the office-based comic following the creator's recent comments.
Dilbert premiered in 1989 and was eventually published in thousands of newspapers across the country. The popular comic also had a short-lived TV show that aired in 1999, with the main character voiced by his real-life doppelganger, Drew Carey.
However, Adams was outspoken about his hatred of "wokeness" and joked about trying his best to get himself "canceled."
In 2022, the comic introduced a new character, Dave, a Black man who identified as white. Publications were flooded by complaints at the insensitive issue that targeted not only African Americans, but also the LGBT+ community.
Adams' Doubles Down
Weeks later, while giving his first interview since his controversial remarks, Adams doubled down on his comments and argued "social media" and "businesses" show an "anti-Whiteness bias" and that his comments were "misconstrued."
"What I want your audience to know is that when I complained about Black people having a bad attitude about White people, that was me saying nothing about Black people," he told Chris Cuomo. "It was saying: 'I don’t want to be around people who have a bad feeling about me.'"
Adams then dug his hole deeper when he said White people are to blame for his being canceled and that "every Black person" he has spoken to about the controversy had not been offended.
White People 'Canceled' Him
"It's almost entirely White people that canceled me," Adams said. "It might be entirely because they’re the ones that own the publishing companies and the newspapers."
He continued: "So far, every Black person I’ve talked to – and of course, a lot of people contacted me – said that they said, 'Hey, what’s going on?' And I said, 'Look at the context.'
"So Black America is actually completely fine, both conservative and liberal, if they see the context," the Dilbert creator concluded.
Trump's Touching Tribute
Adams' ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced the news of his death during a live stream of his YouTube show.
She read a "final message" from Adams on the show, in which he wrote that he had "an amazing life" and gave it everything he had. He urged people to "be useful" and said, "please know I loved you all to the very end."
After his death, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to remember him.
"Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away," Trump shared. "He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so.
"He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you, Scott!"