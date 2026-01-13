Scott Adams' Controversial Past Exposed: 'Dilbert' Creator's Shocking Racist Rant Resurfaces After His Death at 68 Following Prostate Cancer Battle

Adams went viral in 2023 after telling viewers of his online show Real Coffee with Scott Adams to "get the f--- away" from Black people.

"I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he told his subscribers at the time. "It doesn't make any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore," arguing that it is "no longer a rational impulse."

The response was immediate, with newspaper publisher Gannett announcing that it would no longer run the office-based comic following the creator's recent comments.