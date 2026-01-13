EXCLUSIVE: The Ancient Royal Tradition that Means Princess Charlotte, 10, is Years Away From Wearing a Tiara — And the Royal Women Who Have Broken Age-Old Rule

Princess Charlotte, 10, the daughter of Prince William , 43, and Princess Kate , 44, is currently third in line to the British throne but is not a working royal, a status placing firm limits on when and how she may wear historic jewels.

Princess Charlotte remains years away from wearing a tiara, royal watchers told RadarOnline.com , as she's bound by centuries-old convention that reserves the glittering symbols of monarchy for adulthood and, most often, marriage, despite notable exceptions in The Firm who have bent the strict rules.

Princess Charlotte has followed royal tradition by not wearing a tiara.

Royal tradition dictates women generally debut their first tiara on their wedding day, particularly if they are not the reigning monarch.

While not a written rule, it remains one of the monarchy's most closely observed customs, shaping expectations around Charlotte's future public image and ceremonial role.

Tiaras are more than decorative heirlooms, they function as visual markers of authority, continuity, and rank within the royal family.

As a result, access to them is tightly controlled.

Charlotte's youth alone would be reason enough for restraint, but palace sources told us her education in royal comportment is already quietly underway.