Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte, 10, 'Being Schooled in Death' as She Prepares to Take on Another Royal Title

Photo of Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte is preparing to take on a future royal title, according to insiders.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Princess Charlotte is already receiving a grim crash course in royal protocol from her great-aunt Princess Anne as she prepares for a future role that could include inheriting the Princess Royal title – a position that carries with it centuries of responsibility and ceremonial expectation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the lessons are being dished out to the 10-year-old, even though she is third in line to the throne.

Princess Charlottle's Royal Apprenticeship

Photos of Princess Kate and Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has supported Princess Charlotte’s early understanding of royal expectations.

Anne's guidance isn't only about protocol and formalities. She's teaching Charlotte how to start conversations gracefully and exit them without offending.

Mom Kate Middleton found that tricky at first, but Charlotte, having grown up in royalty, already understands the subtle cues the family uses to manage any situation.

Insiders describe Charlotte's preparation as a kind of "royal apprenticeship" in public life, teaching her to manage appearances, anticipate reactions, and exercise soft power.

Another insider claimed, "Charlotte is learning how to hold a room's attention quietly. It's about observing others and knowing the right moments to step back – abilities most people only develop much later in life."

Photos of Princess Kate and Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte mirrored her mother's poise while attending the coronation ceremony.

Another added, "Kate has done a great job guiding her, but Anne's expertise as the Princess Royal is irreplaceable. Charlotte is receiving instruction from the absolute best. However, these are basically succession lessons for when

"Princess Anne departs, so the little one is essentially being schooled on huge issues for a young mind, including death and international responsibilities that come with being a member of the royals."

Charlotte has already dabbled in royal formalities through her experimentation with formal headpieces, though none were technically tiaras.

At the coronation of King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, she wore a sparkling Alexander McQueen headpiece designed by Jess Collett.

Paired with a snow-white cape dress, the accessory echoed her mother's style and hinted at the ceremonial elegance she will be expected to emulate in the future.

Breaking with Tiara Tradition?

Photos of The Wales Family
Source: MEGA

Kate supported Charlotte’s early understanding of royal expectations.

Historically, there is precedent for royal women wearing tiaras before marriage. Princess Margaret wore the Cartier Halo tiara to a state banquet in 1956, four years before her wedding.

Anne herself was photographed wearing a tiara as a teenager, long before her 1973 marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.

One palace source noted: "Charlotte could break with tradition if she chose, but it's really more about the right timing and situation than rigid rules."

The Future Princess Royal

Photo of Princess Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte wore a formal headpiece at King Charles’ coronation instead of a tiara.'

Charlotte's eventual debut as a working royal – and potential wearer of a true tiara – will mark another chapter in her life, combining both personal milestones and centuries-old tradition.

Recent reports from December 2025 suggest that the bond between Anne and Charlotte has become "famously simpatico," with Anne helping to shape the modern-day meaning of a role that has existed since 1642.

A source said: "For now, the young princess is in training and continues to learn the delicate balance of influence, duty, and poise that has defined generations of British royalty."

