EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte, 10, 'Being Schooled in Death' as She Prepares to Take on Another Royal Title

RadarOnline.com can reveal the lessons are being dished out to the 10-year-old, even though she is third in line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte is already receiving a grim crash course in royal protocol from her great-aunt Princess Anne as she prepares for a future role that could include inheriting the Princess Royal title – a position that carries with it centuries of responsibility and ceremonial expectation.

Anne's guidance isn't only about protocol and formalities. She's teaching Charlotte how to start conversations gracefully and exit them without offending.

Mom Kate Middleton found that tricky at first, but Charlotte, having grown up in royalty, already understands the subtle cues the family uses to manage any situation.

Insiders describe Charlotte's preparation as a kind of "royal apprenticeship" in public life, teaching her to manage appearances, anticipate reactions, and exercise soft power.

Another insider claimed, "Charlotte is learning how to hold a room's attention quietly. It's about observing others and knowing the right moments to step back – abilities most people only develop much later in life."