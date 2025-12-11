EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton's Daughter is Carrying on Tradition of Displaying 'Hidden Tributes' to Princess Diana at Very Public Events

Princess Charlotte's quiet nod to her grandmother Princess Diana went largely unnoticed at her mother's latest Christmas carol concert – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is part of a tradition the younger royals intend to carry on forever. Little Charlotte, 10, accompanied her mother, the Princess of Wales, 43, to the high-profile festive event on 5 December, appearing alongside her older brother, Prince George, 12 and younger brother, Prince Louis, 7, to assist with the family's annual carols presentation.

A Subtle Fashion Homage

Source: @BritishMovietone/YOUTUBE; MEGA Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Princess Diana with a blue velvet dress at Kate's carol service.

But keen observers noted a subtle detail in Charlotte's outfit – a deep blue velvet dress with a statement collar – that paid a quiet tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Charlotte's dress echoed Diana's style from Trooping the Colour in June 1984, when the Princess of Wales wore a pale blue dress by Dutch designer Jan Van Velden, featuring a matching hat by milliner John Boyd with a delicate veil and a distinctive rectangular collar. While Charlotte's dress was darker and age-appropriate, the collar design and refined silhouette offered a clear visual homage to her grandmother's iconic fashion.

A Lasting Legacy

Source: MEGA Charlotte echoed Diana’s 1984 Trooping the Colour look through her dress’s distinctive collar.

A royal source said: "Charlotte's dress quietly honors her late grandmother's iconic style. "Diana's influence is still very much felt among the younger royals, and Charlotte is embracing that legacy in her own way." Another palace source added Charlotte's tribute was part of a broader pattern. "You'll often see younger royals wearing outfits inspired by Diana's most famous looks, or incorporating pieces of her jewelry into their attire," the source said. "It's a quiet, elegant way of honoring her memory at public appearances without overtly announcing it – and it is a tradition that will be carried on by the younger royals for the rest of their days, as Diana was such a style icon."

Blending Heritage and Modernity

Source: MEGA Palace insiders revealed the younger royals often used fashion to pay quiet tribute to Diana.

The Christmas carol concert, hosted by the Princess of Wales, was filled with a mix of musical performances and personal readings. Kate used it to emphasize the importance of connection and generosity during the festive season, while Charlotte, alongside her siblings, participated in the event in a supportive, understated role. One royal watcher said: "The younger members of the royal family are subtly honoring Diana through small, thoughtful gestures. These tributes are woven into everyday public appearances, which makes them particularly touching."

Charlotte: The Next Style Icon

Source: MEGA Royal watchers said Charlotte’s fashion sense already mirrors the influence of Diana and Kate.