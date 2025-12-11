EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton's Daughter is Carrying on Tradition of Displaying 'Hidden Tributes' to Princess Diana at Very Public Events
Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Princess Charlotte's quiet nod to her grandmother Princess Diana went largely unnoticed at her mother's latest Christmas carol concert – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is part of a tradition the younger royals intend to carry on forever.
Little Charlotte, 10, accompanied her mother, the Princess of Wales, 43, to the high-profile festive event on 5 December, appearing alongside her older brother, Prince George, 12 and younger brother, Prince Louis, 7, to assist with the family's annual carols presentation.
A Subtle Fashion Homage
But keen observers noted a subtle detail in Charlotte's outfit – a deep blue velvet dress with a statement collar – that paid a quiet tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
Charlotte's dress echoed Diana's style from Trooping the Colour in June 1984, when the Princess of Wales wore a pale blue dress by Dutch designer Jan Van Velden, featuring a matching hat by milliner John Boyd with a delicate veil and a distinctive rectangular collar.
While Charlotte's dress was darker and age-appropriate, the collar design and refined silhouette offered a clear visual homage to her grandmother's iconic fashion.
A Lasting Legacy
A royal source said: "Charlotte's dress quietly honors her late grandmother's iconic style.
"Diana's influence is still very much felt among the younger royals, and Charlotte is embracing that legacy in her own way."
Another palace source added Charlotte's tribute was part of a broader pattern.
"You'll often see younger royals wearing outfits inspired by Diana's most famous looks, or incorporating pieces of her jewelry into their attire," the source said.
"It's a quiet, elegant way of honoring her memory at public appearances without overtly announcing it – and it is a tradition that will be carried on by the younger royals for the rest of their days, as Diana was such a style icon."
Blending Heritage and Modernity
The Christmas carol concert, hosted by the Princess of Wales, was filled with a mix of musical performances and personal readings.
Kate used it to emphasize the importance of connection and generosity during the festive season, while Charlotte, alongside her siblings, participated in the event in a supportive, understated role.
One royal watcher said: "The younger members of the royal family are subtly honoring Diana through small, thoughtful gestures. These tributes are woven into everyday public appearances, which makes them particularly touching."
Charlotte: The Next Style Icon
Charlotte's emerging fashion sense also reflects both her mother's refined taste and her grandmother's enduring influence.
Diana's legacy as a cultural and style icon continues to shape the royal family's younger generation, not only in how they dress but in how they carry themselves in public.
A palace insider noted: "Long before social media, Diana set the standard as Britain's original fashion influencer. It's remarkable that her granddaughter is already reflecting that same influence at just 10 years old.
"At the carol concert, Charlotte's subtle nods served as both a tribute and a teaching moment for the public, demonstrating how heritage and modern royal presentation can intersect gracefully.
"This approach – small, stylish, and deeply personal – will likely continue to shape the family's public image for years to come."
Charlotte's move is in stark contrast to the drama that has engulfed The Firm this year – from Prince Harry's ongoing estrangement from his brother William to King Charles' cancer battle and the monarch's decision to finally strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles as punishment for his links to pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.