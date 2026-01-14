Your tip
Sydney Sweeney

Nikki Glaser's 'Cruel' Sydney Sweeney 'Lesbian' Joke Cut from Golden Globes Monologue Revealed — 'It's Just Terrible'

picture of Nikki Glaser and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser binned jokes about Sydney Sweeney from his Golden Globes monologe because actress was not present at ceemony.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Nikki Glaser claims she cut a "lesbian" joke about Sydney Sweeney from her Golden Globes monologue.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ceremony's host has opened up about the mean gags she did not use during Sunday's A-bash during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Gunning For Sweeney

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney was targeted by Glaser courtesy of her movie flop, 'Christy'.

And she alleges that the only reason why she decided against using the cruel Sweeney joke was because the actress was not in the audience.

If she was in attendance, Glaser would have gone for the jugular regarding her biopic Christy, in which the star portrayed boxer Christy Martin, that flopped in the box office.

Reciting her joke, Glaser said: "People just aren't going to the theater to see things.

"If you don’t believe me, there was a movie this year where Sydney Sweeney played a lesbian who just bounced around in tiny shorts for two hours and it made $14."

Mean Jibe About Boxing Movie

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Chrissy Martin
Source: MEGA

The actress portrayed boxer Chrissy Martin in the movie.

After catching light of the quip, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts as one X user penned: "Ouch, that's a pretty brutal joke! I wonder if Sydney Sweeney has responded to it yet."

"This one didn't quite land. There are many things about Sydney Sweeney that make good material for award jokes, but this one doesn’t cut it," slammed a second.

And a third chimed in: "Regardless of what you feel about Sydney Sweeney, relegating a movie about domestic violence to a movie about a 'lesbian bouncing around in tiny shorts' is just terrible."

Jokes About Pitt Also Scrapped

picture of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Glaser also planned to make fun of Brad Pitt and his method acting at the cermeony.

Brad Pitt also escaped Glaser’s wrath for his role in the racing flick F1.

The comedian planned to point out the blatant Hollywood double standards:

"When a man turns 60, he gets to play a race car driver. Meanwhile, after 35, every role for a woman is a tired mom who hates her life."

She also planned to roast Pitt's "method" driving, saying: "Brad, I don't want to embarrass you, but your blinker was on the whole time."

Sean Penn was also another planned victim.

picture of Nikki Glase
Source: MEGA

The comedian cut jokes about Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Jonathan Bailey from her routine.

Glaser called the actor a "sexy leather handbag" to his face, but the host had much meaner material up her sleeve.

"'Sean Penn is nominated tonight. I'm assuming for best neck veins?' was one option. Another? 'Two of the hardest working actors in Hollywood are here tonight: Sean Penn’s lower eyelids.'"

As for Julia Roberts, Glaser says she cut a joke about her movie After the Hunt because she was afraid of the backlash.

The joke? "I don't know what it’s about, but I'm assuming the hunt was to find someone who's seen it." Glaser told Stern she genuinely thought she'd be "tarred and feathered" if she came for Roberts.

Finally, Wicked star Jonathan Bailey got a shoutout for his People magazine "Sexiest Man Alive" title.

Glaser's cut joke took a playful swipe at the magazine’s history: "Jonathan is the first openly gay man to be named the Sexiest Man Alive… And at first I was like, do we really need to say 'openly'? And then I looked at a list of past winners and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, we do.'"

