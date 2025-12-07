EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Sparks Panic With Alarming Appearance — as Expert Warns Frail Singer Could Be Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

The pin-thin pop star's skeletal state may also be affecting her famous four-octave singing range – during an October 21 appearance on Dancing With the Stars, her voice sounded strained and raspy in a string of pretaped spots with her Wicked costars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

"Ariana was sick as hell omg," one shocked fan wrote, while another claimed, "It has been getting worse with each interview."

They echoed the same fears that followed her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, when one poster wrote: "Ariana's ribs showing [are] just plain alarming!" Another commenter said, "Ariana's weight loss is still concerning; you would think she would look a little healthier after getting some rest from Wicked promos. Very worried."

A doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com estimated the 5-foot-2 star probably weighs only 87 pounds, meaning her BMI is 15.9, which is considered severely underweight.