Ariana Grande
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Sparks Panic With Alarming Appearance — as Expert Warns Frail Singer Could Be Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

Ariana Grande has sparked panic as an expert warns the frail singer may be suffering from dysmorphia.
Dec. 7 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Skin-and-bones star Ariana Grande sparked fears about her deteriorating health after appearing emaciated and struggling during a recent performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her wraithlike frame, sunken cheeks and exposed bones have raised concerns the Wicked star is seriously malnourished.

Fans Alarmed by Ariana’s Frail Look

Cynthia Erivo's appearance with Ariana Grande on 'Dancing With the Stars' highlighted fans' growing concern.
The pin-thin pop star's skeletal state may also be affecting her famous four-octave singing range – during an October 21 appearance on Dancing With the Stars, her voice sounded strained and raspy in a string of pretaped spots with her Wicked costars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

"Ariana was sick as hell omg," one shocked fan wrote, while another claimed, "It has been getting worse with each interview."

They echoed the same fears that followed her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, when one poster wrote: "Ariana's ribs showing [are] just plain alarming!" Another commenter said, "Ariana's weight loss is still concerning; you would think she would look a little healthier after getting some rest from Wicked promos. Very worried."

A doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com estimated the 5-foot-2 star probably weighs only 87 pounds, meaning her BMI is 15.9, which is considered severely underweight.

Doctor Warns of Serious Health Risks

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warned Grande's severely low weight poses significant health risks.
"At that weight, she is severely calorie-deficient," said Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't treat Grande. "That puts her at high risk for serious problems."

Mirkin believes the singer may suffer from body dysmorphia, a serious condition that causes overwhelming preoccupation and anxiety with perceived body defects.

"The disorder may cause her to even stop eating," he said.

