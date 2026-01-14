Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The One With the Boob Job… 'Insecurity-Riddled' Jennifer Aniston 'Set to Go Under Knife' to 'Keep New Hypnotist Man Under Her Spell'

Jennifer Aniston has been planning to get a boob job as insecurity fuels efforts to keep her new hypnotist partner.
Jennifer Aniston has been planning to get a boob job as insecurity fuels efforts to keep her new hypnotist partner.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hypnotist Jim Curtis is mesmerized by galpal Jennifer Aniston.

But insiders said he wishes she'd cool it with the plastic surgery obsession.

For the hunky 50-year-old Svengali, beauty comes from within, and he doesn't think the 56-year-old Friends icon needs to get any more work done and is beautiful just the way she is, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Jen’s Aging Fears Intensify

Jim Curtis believes beauty comes from within and does not think Jennifer Aniston needs more cosmetic work.
Jim Curtis believes beauty comes from within and does not think Jennifer Aniston needs more cosmetic work.

A source claimed: "Total self-acceptance and authenticity are part of Jim's belief system, and surgery doesn't exactly align with that.

"Of course, that's impacting Jen. She's never going to stop wanting to look her best. It's unlikely she'll stop getting injectables completely, although having a partner that compliments her on her natural beauty all the time certainly helps her feel as though she doesn't need them as much."

But getting no work done whatsoever isn't an option for Aniston, apparently.

"She loves laser treatments; that can do wonders," said the source. "And there are peptides and biohacking things like red light therapy she is going all-in on."

Curtis, so being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks. She's paranoid about aging, so she's ramping up the surgery.

Jen’s Secret Surgery Wishlist

A source said Aniston is considering a boob lift and other procedures.
A source said Aniston is considering a boob lift and other procedures.

The Morning Show actress wants a boob lift at the very least, claimed the source, "and she's contemplating a fat transfer to her bum. She'd also like to do something about the skin on her neck, which looks a little loose to her."

The actress' rep insisted it's "absolutely false" that Aniston is insecure and planning a series of cosmetic treatments, but a second source insisted: "Jen gets more work done than people could ever imagine."

