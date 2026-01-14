Melissa Gilbert Breaks Silence After Husband Timothy Busfield Surrendered Himself to Police Over Child Sex Abuse Claims
Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert is standing by her husband Timothy Busfield after the West Wing star surrendered himself to police over child sex abuse claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 61, who made her name as a child actress starring in Little House on the Prairie, deleted her Instagram amid the probe into 68-year-old Busfield, whom she married in 2013.
Standing By Her Man
But she's now released a statement via her rep as he faces charges for sexually abusing two twin boys on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady.
The statement, issued by Ame Van Iden, on her behalf said: "Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time."
Her rep warned that any AI-generated statements purporting to come from her should be ignored.
"She is honoring the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds," the statement said.
"During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment.
"Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected."
Arrested By Cops
Gilbert co-founded the female lifestyle brand Modern Prairie with Nicole Haase in 2022.
The company has since released a statement, saying the allegations do not involve the business.
"Modern Prairie is aware of recent media reports regarding serious allegations involving a family member of our brand muse, Melissa Gilbert," the statement said.
"These allegations do not involve Modern Prairie, our operations nor our community.
"Modern Prairie unequivocally condemns abuse in all forms and remains committed to values of safety, integrity, and respect."
Gilbert and Busfield tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara – one year after they met in a bar.
Both have been married twice before.
They lived in Busfield's hometown of Howell, Michigan, for five years before moving to New York.
Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Two Boys
But, Gilbert deleted her Instagram after Albuquerque cops issued the warrant for Busfield.
Busfield stands accused of inappropriately touching two boys.
One boy claimed Busfield inappropriately touched him on several occasions when he was seven and eight, according to a complaint.
A second boy alleged Busfield inappropriately touched him over two years.
The alleged abuse took place between November 2022 and the spring of 2024.
And, the boy’s mother reported it to social services in October last year.
The complaint claims one of the boys has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
And, he reportedly suffers nightmares about the actor touching him.
Busfield has since surrendered in Albuquerque and said: "I did not do anything to those little boys" and labeled the allegations as “lies.”
Meanwhile, Busfield's New York home was raided.
Officers part of the New York Regional Fugitive Task Force reportedly demanded people inside to exit the property.
They reportedly used a battering ram to knock down the door.
In light of the probe, an episode of Law & Order: SVU which featured Busfield and set to appear this week was shelved.