Melissa Gilbert Breaks Silence After Husband Timothy Busfield Surrendered Himself to Police Over Child Sex Abuse Claims

But she's now released a statement via her rep as he faces charges for sexually abusing two twin boys on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady.

The statement, issued by Ame Van Iden, on her behalf said: "Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time."

Her rep warned that any AI-generated statements purporting to come from her should be ignored.

"She is honoring the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds," the statement said.

"During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment.

"Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected."