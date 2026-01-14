EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart's Green-Fingered Death Wish — How Lifestyle Guru, 84, Wants Her Remains To Be 'Composted' in Her Favorite Garden Spot
Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart wants to be a gardener until her final breath. The 84-year-old said she plans to be "composted" after she dies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Oh, I'm going to be composted. When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields," she said.
"We have a pet cemetery. And the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant lovely grave. I want to go there."
Martha Rejects Traditional Burial
Stewart's pet cemetery is on her 150-acre farm in Katonah, New Year, which is her primary residence and is also home to her farm animals and horses.
When asked if composting her remains is "legal" or allowed, she appeared to brush off any legal issues.
"It's not going to hurt anybody. It's my property," she said.
As for being buried in a traditional manner, Stewart couldn't be bothered. "These coffin things and all that stuff, no way," she added.
The composting process that she plans to use is called "terramation," and fortunately for Stewart, it's legal in New York State.
According to a company that offers terramation, it's "the process of transforming human remains into nutrient-rich soil through controlled natural decomposition, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial and cremation."
Stewart also revealed she hasn't ruled out the possibility of having plastic surgery.
"I'm trying not to ever go under the knife. It doesn't appeal to me," she said.
Martha Rejects Nude Photos
"I have this theory, if one takes care of oneself really well and follows strict, but not life-threatening kinds of disciplines, one can look good, feel good and be good for a whole life. I'm 84 years old and I'm trying really hard to look good."
But in her ninth decade, Stewart insisted she'll never be photographed nude: "No. I don't look good enough."