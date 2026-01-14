EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart's Green-Fingered Death Wish — How Lifestyle Guru, 84, Wants Her Remains To Be 'Composted' in Her Favorite Garden Spot

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart wants to be a gardener until her final breath. The 84-year-old said she plans to be "composted" after she dies, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Oh, I'm going to be composted. When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields," she said.

"We have a pet cemetery. And the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant lovely grave. I want to go there."