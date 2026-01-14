Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Martha Stewart
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart's Green-Fingered Death Wish — How Lifestyle Guru, 84, Wants Her Remains To Be 'Composted' in Her Favorite Garden Spot

Martha Stewart's death wish has been revealed as the lifestyle guru wants her remains composted in her garden.
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart's death wish has been revealed as the lifestyle guru wants her remains composted in her garden.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart wants to be a gardener until her final breath. The 84-year-old said she plans to be "composted" after she dies, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Oh, I'm going to be composted. When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields," she said.

"We have a pet cemetery. And the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant lovely grave. I want to go there."

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Rejects Traditional Burial

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
martha stewarts death wish lifestyle guru wants remains composted
Source: MEGA

Katonah, New York, is where Martha Stewart said she plans to be composted on her 150-acre farm.

Article continues below advertisement

Stewart's pet cemetery is on her 150-acre farm in Katonah, New Year, which is her primary residence and is also home to her farm animals and horses.

When asked if composting her remains is "legal" or allowed, she appeared to brush off any legal issues.

"It's not going to hurt anybody. It's my property," she said.

As for being buried in a traditional manner, Stewart couldn't be bothered. "These coffin things and all that stuff, no way," she added.

The composting process that she plans to use is called "terramation," and fortunately for Stewart, it's legal in New York State.

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewarts death wish lifestyle guru wants remains composted
Source: ZOE RICHARDSON/UNSPLASH

Terramation is a legal process in New York that turns human remains into nutrient-rich soil.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a company that offers terramation, it's "the process of transforming human remains into nutrient-rich soil through controlled natural decomposition, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial and cremation."

Stewart also revealed she hasn't ruled out the possibility of having plastic surgery.

"I'm trying not to ever go under the knife. It doesn't appeal to me," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Rejects Nude Photos

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Kate and Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Succession Bombshell — Why Princess Kate is Now in Charge of Planning William's Coronation

Macaulay Culkin claimed he was regularly placed in dangerous situations on-set

EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood Horror — Child Star Opens Up About How He Faced Deadly Dangers on Movie Sets

Article continues below advertisement
martha stewarts death wish lifestyle guru wants remains composted
Source: MEGA

At 84, Stewart said she focuses on disciplined self-care while rejecting traditional burial and nude photography.

"I have this theory, if one takes care of oneself really well and follows strict, but not life-threatening kinds of disciplines, one can look good, feel good and be good for a whole life. I'm 84 years old and I'm trying really hard to look good."

But in her ninth decade, Stewart insisted she'll never be photographed nude: "No. I don't look good enough."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.