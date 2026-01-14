EXCLUSIVE: Royal Succession Bombshell — Why Princess Kate is Now in Charge of Planning William's Coronation
Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Princess Kate – Britain's glamorous queen-in-waiting – is quietly and carefully planning the coronation of hubby Prince William amid the final days of his sickly father's reign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kate is very much in charge of William's coronation. She's been working behind the scenes to ensure it's all mapped out and agreed upon as quickly as possible," an insider shared.
Charles’ Decline Forces Coronation Planning
Since early 2024, 77-year-old King Charles – William's cherished pa – has been battling an undisclosed type of cancer that's believed to be incurable. The duty-bound monarch bravely continues to take on as many tasks as possible while undergoing treatment, but sources have whispered about his increasingly ashen appearance.
"It's obviously a highly sensitive situation," the insider said of William's impending ascension, "not only because of the monarch's precarious health but also his advanced age. The undeniable truth is that William will need to be crowned king sooner rather than later, so it's both prudent and necessary to ensure arrangements are put in place far ahead of time."
Speaking of the coronation, the insider said, "Kate's got plenty of help from senior courtiers, but also expert planners who are helping with the logistics and consulting with her, as well as King Charles and other senior royals who need to be kept in the loop."
During a recent interview with Eugene Levy on Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveler, the 43-year-old William shared that "change" is on his agenda when he's in charge.
A Coronation Like No Other
Now, sources said the very modern prince – and his trailblazing wife – are poised to have a coronation like no other as they embrace a less stuffy and more modern proceeding.
"It makes total sense that Kate would want to be front and center with the planning, as she knows better than anyone what type of ceremony William would want," the insider explained.
"She has impeccable taste, and both William and Charles trust her implicitly to make the right judgment calls. Plus, her discretion and sensitivity are second to none, which is crucial given the overwhelming delicacy of the occasion."
Sources said the planned ceremony at Westminster Abbey will honor tradition with a more contemporary mindset – and a budget-conscious approach to avoid the $90 million tab attached to Charles' hours-long coronation in 2023.
Courtiers said the prince is poised to ditch the part of the ceremony known as the "homage of the people," in which individuals swear to "pay true allegiance to your majesty."
A source remarked: "There's no way he will go down that route."
Less Flash, Still Majestic
Meanwhile, the insider predicted: "It will be toned down and less opulent than previous coronations, because William and Kate don't want it to be too showy or ostentatious.
"Nonetheless, there will still be plenty of pomp and fanfare, since it is a huge occasion, after all, and the general public will understandably want it to be a majestic and overwhelmingly celebratory event."
The source also insists that the couple's children - Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – will play a part in the ceremony.
"Other members of the royal household, young and old, will get to celebrate William's big day. His aunt Princess Anne, uncle Prince Edward, cousins like Zara Tindall, the Spencers, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will all be front and center," the insider said.
Scandal Forces Royal Exclusions
The source added it's "almost certain" William's exiled uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – will be off the pared-down guest list due to their scandalous links to the dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
And when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – William's estranged brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan [Markle], and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 – the insider shared: "The situation is more complicated, and it depends on where their relationship stands with William when the time comes.
"If he and Harry are on speaking terms, then it makes sense that he'd invite his brother – and that would mean Meghan and the kids could tag along. But if not, then William wouldn't want him there."