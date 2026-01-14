EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood Horror — Child Star Opens Up About How He Faced Deadly Dangers on Movie Sets

Making the experience even more terrifying for the then 10-year-old was that the character he played in the flick, Thomas J. Sennett, actually dies from an allergic reaction after suffering numerous stings.

The former child recalled the trauma on a recent podcast, revealing that after the swarm scene wrapped, he was instructed to wash his hands and sprint into the woods to escape the winged threats.

"The bee handler gave me a piece of advice," Macaulay told On Film host Kevin McCarthy. "He said, 'Human beings run faster than bees fly.' I was like, 'But I'm 10. How fast do you think I am?'"

And the horrors didn't end there.