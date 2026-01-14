EXCLUSIVE: The Humiliating Truth About How Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Are Coming 'Crawling Back' to America to 'Rebuild Lives and Careers'

Homesick Ellen DeGeneres is heading back to California with wife Portia de Rossi after a year's exile in England, and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the return is part of the disgraced former talk queen's desperate attempt to rebuild her career as well as save her sputtering, 17-year marriage.

The gruesome twosome fled to Europe in November 2024 after moaning that they couldn't hack life in America under President Donald Trump, and played house in a home in a remote English village 100 miles from London.

But life slowly got boring on the other side of the pond.