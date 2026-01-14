Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Cher Death Fears! Singer Sparks Alarm as 80-Year-Old is 'Pushing Herself into Early Grave' by 'Working Around Clock on Memoir and Docuseries'

Cher's death fears have grown as the singer works nonstop on memory and docuseries, alarming those close to her.
Jan. 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Control freak Cher has pushed herself to the breaking point while juggling her unfinished memoir and turning her life story into a docuseries, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The pop legend, who turns 80 in May, is working furiously on wrapping up the second part of her memoir before its release in November 2026, sources said.

The Believe singer is also reportedly weighing an $18million offer from Netflix to film an ambitious project about her life and career.

Control Issues Fuel Creative Stress

Cher is under mounting pressure as she races to finish her memoir while overseeing plans for a docuseries.
"Cher likes having a say in everything and when it comes to telling her life story in book form, she has total control," shared an insider.

"But a TV miniseries will inevitably be made by many hands.

"Collaborating on something so personal doesn't come naturally to Cher, and her upcoming 80th birthday is ramping up the pressure not just on the completion of her memoir but on the game plan around her bio-series.

"Getting everything right with her memoir and the TV series is incredibly important to her, but there are also matters of time and energy to consider.

"It's a lot to juggle and she's right in the middle of it all - and not too happy about where she's found herself. Cher has an incredible work ethic, but she needs downtime like anybody else and she hasn't had much of it lately."

Tell-All Series Inches Toward Deal

Netflix is in advanced talks with Cher about a seven-part docuseries tied to her life and career.
The Oscar-winning Moonstruck star is reportedly in the advanced stages of talks with Netflix about a tell-all docuseries focusing on her career, relationships, and major personal and public moments.

Another insider in Cher's circle denied she is doing a series for the streamer.

The seven-hour-long episodes are set to air in 2026 alongside the release of the delayed second part of her memoir, sources said.

"Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months, and finally, the deal is as good as done," said an insider.

"They have agreed to a seven-part series, which will delve into the highs and lows of her life. It's said to be worth $18million and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story – with the pun fully intended."

More Work For Cher

cher death fears singer pushes herself early grave memory docuseries
Cher confirmed she is also working on what she described as likely her final album amid an already packed schedule.

Adding to her jam-packed schedule, Cher recently revealed she's working on another album.

"This is probably my last album that I'm gonna do," she said. "They are great songs, and I'm just really excited that I'm doing it."

Laughing, the 79-year-old legend added: "I'm older than dirt now, OK? I'm the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I'm in an old folks' home."

