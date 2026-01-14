EXCLUSIVE: Cher Death Fears! Singer Sparks Alarm as 80-Year-Old is 'Pushing Herself into Early Grave' by 'Working Around Clock on Memoir and Docuseries'

"Cher likes having a say in everything and when it comes to telling her life story in book form, she has total control," shared an insider.

"But a TV miniseries will inevitably be made by many hands.

"Collaborating on something so personal doesn't come naturally to Cher, and her upcoming 80th birthday is ramping up the pressure not just on the completion of her memoir but on the game plan around her bio-series.

"Getting everything right with her memoir and the TV series is incredibly important to her, but there are also matters of time and energy to consider.

"It's a lot to juggle and she's right in the middle of it all - and not too happy about where she's found herself. Cher has an incredible work ethic, but she needs downtime like anybody else and she hasn't had much of it lately."