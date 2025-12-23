Trump Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Slapping Heavy Makeup Over His Hands Again — as Prez Continues to Face 'Dementia' Rumors
Dec. 23 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's makeup-smeared hand has drawn more attention at a presidential event, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The president's constant concealer has ignited fresh fears of what else he could be hiding, including a rumored dementia diagnosis.
All Eyes on Trump's Hand
Trump's makeup job made a fresh appearance as the 79-year-old unveiled plans for a fleet of new naval battleships, named after himself, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
According to Trump, the Navy will start by purchasing two ships and eventually purchase 10, with a goal of 20 to 25 in total for the large "Trump Class," with the start of construction planned for 2030.
However, many eyes were diverted to the large makeup covering his hand.
There has been chatter for months about what's going on with Trump's right hand due to a bruise. In the wake of the fodder, Trump has appeared to try to hide his hand, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking, or using makeup to try to cover it up.
White House Response
When asked about the cover-up, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has given the same response.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she explained.
Leavitt had previously brushed off concerns anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she informed reporters at the time. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
Makeup Pros Disapprove
However, Trump's hand concealer has drawn the ire of professional makeup artists, like Brandi Boulet, who worked with Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, the 2024 film in which the actor played a young version of the tycoon. She pored over archival photos and video of the New York native to precisely recreate his skin texture, veins, and famed orange tan.
"How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise?" Boulet asked, highly critical of whoever tried to hide the skin blotches.
"It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation," she added about attempts to conceal the bruises.
Trump's Dementia Undertones?
Boulet explained what his makeup artist needed to do to ensure a better match.
"You're using the color wheel," she said. "You're using an opposite color to cancel it out."
Boulet outlined: "Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it’s a matter of layering in a way that matches what you’ve just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color."
In addition to the president's hand bruises, Trump has been the subject of dementia rumors as critics pointed to a series of challenging episodes.
“The Epstein scandal is eating Trump alive. He can't stop lashing out about it, and every time he does it just makes him look more unwell," one longtime Republican insider claimed.
"Combine that with pressure over his safety in the wake of Charlie Kirk's killing, and you have a man who is collapsing in real time."