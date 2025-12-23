Trump Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Slapping Heavy Makeup Over His Hands Again — as Prez Continues to Face 'Dementia' Rumors

Trump's makeup job made a fresh appearance as the 79-year-old unveiled plans for a fleet of new naval battleships, named after himself, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

According to Trump, the Navy will start by purchasing two ships and eventually purchase 10, with a goal of 20 to 25 in total for the large "Trump Class," with the start of construction planned for 2030.

However, many eyes were diverted to the large makeup covering his hand.

There has been chatter for months about what's going on with Trump's right hand due to a bruise. In the wake of the fodder, Trump has appeared to try to hide his hand, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking, or using makeup to try to cover it up.