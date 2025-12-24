Your tip
J.D. Vance

Nick Fuentes Lashes Out at JD Vance After Veep Went Ballistic Over Controversial Podcaster's Racist Remarks About Wife Usha — 'I Know They Literally Eat Cow S---'

Composite photo of J.D. Vance and Nick Fuentes
Source: MEGA; @SpencerHakimian/X

The feud between JD Vance and Nick Fuentes has continued.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Controversial podcaster Nick Fuentes has responded to JD Vance telling him to "eat s---," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The vice president was defending his wife, Usha, against constant negative comments made about her.

Nick Fuentes Addresses JD Vance's 'Invitation'

The podcaster began by saying he appreciates "the invitation" and noting it was "gracious" given the negative things he's said about Vance. Fuentes also quipped he's been "nothing but antagonistic" to Vance, and it's been "really unprovoked."

"I started the beef," he admitted. "And so for him in the spirit of the holiday and the spirit of Christmas, for him to extend an invitation in public like that, to enjoy a traditional Indian dinner prepared by his wife with his family at the naval observatory, he's a better man than me. He’s a better man than me. And I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for that. Credit where it is due."

Nick Fuentes Declines JD Vance's Invitation

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Fuentes thanked Vance for his 'offer' to 'eat s---.'

Fuentes acknowledged he must "respectfully decline" due to him not wanting to "eat s---" and insisting that was the "whole point."

"We don’t want them here because we don’t want to eat s---," he added, noting he's aware they "do that in India," alleging they "literally eat cow s---."

Fuentes concluded by thanking the politician but reaffirmed he will "not be eating s---."

JD Vance's 'Official Policy' Revealed

Photo of Nick Fuentes
Source: @SpencerHakimian/X

Fuentes called Vance a 'fat race-mixer' for being married to his wife, Usha.

As Radar reported, Vance came to his wife's defense after Fuentes called him a "fat race-mixer" and a "race traitor" due to his being married to an Indian woman.

Fuentes had also invoked the word "groypers," which is an offensive slang term to describe Indian people.

"Let me be clear," Vance told a news outlet. "Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s---. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States."

JD Vance Says Nick Fuentes' Influence in Trump's Administration Is 'Overstated'

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance said Fuentes 'should occupy one second of your focus' if you 'believe racism is bad.'

Vance also addressed Fuentes' "influence within Donald Trump's administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the right, is vastly overstated."

"Frankly, it's overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel," he noted.

Vance was also questioned about Fuentes' racially offensive language. He insisted people should be judged based on what they do and not on their ethnicity.

"Is Nick Fuentes really the problem in this country?" Vance questioned. "He's a podcaster. He has a dedicated group of young fans, and some of them have been s----- to my friends and family. Does that annoy me? Of course. But let's keep some perspective. For the past five to 10 years, I've watched one-half of our political leadership go all in on the idea that discriminating against whites in college admissions and jobs is not just OK, but affirmatively good.

"If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it."

