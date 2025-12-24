Nick Fuentes Lashes Out at JD Vance After Veep Went Ballistic Over Controversial Podcaster's Racist Remarks About Wife Usha — 'I Know They Literally Eat Cow S---'

Nick Fuentes reacts to JD Vance telling him to "eat shit”: "It's honestly so flattering that the vice-president would invite me to join his family in a traditional Indian dinner.” pic.twitter.com/oxmXlRNh26

The podcaster began by saying he appreciates "the invitation" and noting it was "gracious" given the negative things he's said about Vance. Fuentes also quipped he's been "nothing but antagonistic" to Vance, and it's been "really unprovoked."

"I started the beef," he admitted. "And so for him in the spirit of the holiday and the spirit of Christmas, for him to extend an invitation in public like that, to enjoy a traditional Indian dinner prepared by his wife with his family at the naval observatory, he's a better man than me. He’s a better man than me. And I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for that. Credit where it is due."