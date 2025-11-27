Jackson Browne's Son Dead: Singer Announces Model and Actor Ethan, 52, Found 'Unresponsive in his Home'

He wrote: "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away.

"We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

A cause of death has been listed as deferred by the L.A. County Medical Examiner.

They note "deferred" means a cause is pending additional investigation.

Ethan was a model and actor whose acting credits include roles alongside Angelina Jolie in 1995 film Hackers, the Kate Hudson-led film Raising Helen ( 2004), and a part in an episode of the series Birds of Prey (2002).