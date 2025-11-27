Jackson Browne's Son Dead: Singer Announces Model and Actor Ethan, 52, Found 'Unresponsive in his Home'
Nov. 27 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET
Jackson Browne has announced the death of his actor son, Ethan, in a heartbreaking post.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Running on Empty hitmaker, 77, told how his son was "found unresponsive" at his home on November 25 and “passed away.”
Browne's 'Deep Sorrow' Over Son's Death
He wrote: "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away.
"We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."
A cause of death has been listed as deferred by the L.A. County Medical Examiner.
They note "deferred" means a cause is pending additional investigation.
Ethan was a model and actor whose acting credits include roles alongside Angelina Jolie in 1995 film Hackers, the Kate Hudson-led film Raising Helen ( 2004), and a part in an episode of the series Birds of Prey (2002).
Tragic Post
Ethan was just six-months-old when he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone with her father.
The adorable cover showed Jackson doting on his baby boy.
He told the magazine: "I wanted a baby ’cause I wanted to be a baby. I play with (Ethan) all the time; there's something pure about it. Look at all those expressions he’s got. He’s a real kick in the ass."
His parents wed in 1975, but Phyllis tragically committed suicide less than a year later, making Jackson a single father.
Speaking in 2021 about bringing up Ethan alongside his music career, he said: "Well, it was my main focus.
"I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I'll know it, and just do that."
A-List Hollywood Co-Stars
Jackson went on to re-marry in 1981, tying the knot with model Lynne Sweeney. They welcomed son Ryan Browne but split up in 1983.
Ethan would also become a father to a daughter — a sight Jackson loved to see.
During interview in 2022, he said: "Ethan is a great father.
"He's a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud.
"It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life."
During his life, Ethan befriended DJ Mark Ronson, who discussed his friendship with him in his memoir Night People.
Ronson said Ethan modelled for Isaac Mizrahi and described him as the "real deal — with an angular face and soulful gaze that seemed to reveal his deepest truths, even from a glossy page."
According to Ronson, Ethan had his mother's "sharp cheekbones" and his father's "soulful eyes."