Fox News 'Betrays' Trump Over 'Repulsive Behavior' After The Don Mocks Biden and Obama in 'Presidential Walk of Fame' Plaques
Dec. 19 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Fox News appeared to draw a line in the sand when it came to discussing Donald Trump's latest decor additions at the White House.
While host Brian Kilmeade has a history of praising Trump, 79, he didn't hold back when he called out the commander-in-chief for installing plaques insulting Democratic predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama on the "Presidential Walk of Fame," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump Uses 'Presidential Wlk of Fame' to Insult Biden, Obama
Amid a chaotic week in Washington, D.C., which included Trump's eyebrow-raising national address, rising tensions with Venezuela, a multi-day FBI manhunt for the Brown University mass shooter, and the long-awaited release of the Epstein files, more renovations were taking place at the White House.
Plaques were added to Trump's gilded "Presidential Walk of Fame," which features framed portraits of every U.S. president except Biden, 83, who has a framed photo of an "auto pen" signature representing his Oval Office tenure.
While the Presidential Walk of Fame has already sparked backlash, as the tribute carried Trump's controversial gold indoor decor to the outside of the White House, the plaque's inscriptions sparked outrage and fueled concerns about his cognitive decline.
'I'm Not For This At All'
"Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history," read Biden's plaques.
"Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," read a line on Obama's marker.
When asked his thoughts on the latest White House additions, Kilmeade made it clear he did not support the president's pettiness.
"No, I'm not for this at all," the Fox News host said before suggesting "they've got to mock President Trump or put something on his plaque."
Biden and Obama's plaque inscriptions weren't the only thing Kilmeade took offense to with Trump's Presidential Walk of Fame – the host also condemned the portrait used for the 83-year-old.
"I am not for the autopen," Kilmeade said of the image the president chose for his predecessor. "If (Trump) is going to do it outdoors, just put the profiles up there. I am not for dispelling or saying anything bad."
"Plus, a lot of presidents that people think were bad ended up being looked at as great. I don’t think it’s going to happen with Joe Biden," Kilmeade added. "But I am not for the trolling."
Trump Behind the Descriptions
The network's outspoken challenger Jessica Tarlov agreed with Kilmeade's take on Biden's portrait and the plaques, which she branded "repulsive behavior."
Biden's plaque included many of Trump's repeated attacks against the ex-president, including a mention of the "Biden crime family," his "severe mental decline," and falsely stating he took office "as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States."
Despite backlash, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt proudly shared that Trump personally penned "many" of the plaques, which were easy to differentiate as they featured the distinctive punctuation style as seen in his Truth Social posts.
"The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind," Leavitt told a news outlet. "As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself."