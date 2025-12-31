Pam Bondi Posts Then Deletes Tweet After She Unintentionally Gives Joe Biden Credit... as Trump's Attorney General Suffers Latest Gaffe
Dec. 31 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
While attempting to praise President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi shared a graph detailing positive trends under former President Joe Biden.
As if Bondi's social media gaffe wasn't embarrassing enough, she made the matter worse by deleting her post when she was called out for unintentionally highlighting Biden's successes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Needless to say, social media users had a field day highlighting the embattled attorney general's latest misstep.
Bondi Deletes Post Unintentionally Crediting Biden
The graph Bondi shared on social media tracked drug overdose deaths in the U.S. using data from October 2015 to October 2024.
A steady climb was recorded from October 2015 into late 2017. Then, a brief decline was witnessed in 2018 before a sudden spike during Trump's first term. Numbers plateaued once again around 2022 before dropping significantly in late 2023 through 2024, when Biden was in office.
Despite data showing overdose death rates dropping under Biden's tenure, the attorney general attempted to spin the graph as "evidence" of Trump's effective policies in his second term.
Rep. Ted Lieu Hits Bondi with Receipts
"Since day one, the Trump Administration and this Department of Justice have been fighting to end the drug epidemic in our country," Bondi began her caption. "President Trump closed the border. DOJ agents have seized hundreds of millions of potentially lethal fentanyl doses. We are aggressively prosecuting drug traffickers and cartel leaders. These are the results."
"Elections have consequences. Electing President Trump and enforcing the law is saving American lives," she added.
While Bondi appeared to take down the post after users pointed out the sharp decline in death rates happened under Biden's watch, the internet is forever, and California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu called out her fumble by sharing a screenshot of the botched post.
"Lol, the truth hurts. @AGPamBondi was glazing Trump again with another lying sycophantic tweet, but the chart she attached stopped in Oct 2024, thus showing the great work done by Joe Biden. She later deleted her tweet," Lieu wrote alongside a screenshot of Bondi's post. "Here is the screenshot of her deleted tweet."
Lieu previously spotted the graph's date and amplified Bondi's gaffe in a previous post, in which he noted the DOJ continues to drag its feet on releasing all materials related to the investigation into late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
"Dear @AGPamBondi: The chart you provided ends in October 2024. Thank you for unintentionally giving massive credit to Joe Biden," the Congressman wrote as he reshared Bondi's original post. "Also, when are you going to stop violating federal law and provide the unredacted Epstein Files?"
Trump Admin Branded 'Most Unqualified' After Bondi's Gaffe
"Pam Bondi is an idiot… thanks Biden," chirped one X user in Lieu's replies.
"Thanks for the chart, Bondi, unintentionally proving Biden slashed overdose deaths before you deleted it in embarrassment," another echoed.
"The great work Biden did doesn't fit in their narrative," a third snickered as a fourth chimed in, "The entire Trump Administration is the most unqualified, ignorant Administration in Presidential history. There is no close second."
Ridicule on social media comes as Bondi faces calls to resign over the handling of the Epstein files.