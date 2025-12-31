Pam Bondi Posts Then Deletes Tweet After She Unintentionally Gives Joe Biden Credit... as Trump's Attorney General Suffers Latest Gaffe

The graph Bondi shared on social media tracked drug overdose deaths in the U.S. using data from October 2015 to October 2024.

A steady climb was recorded from October 2015 into late 2017. Then, a brief decline was witnessed in 2018 before a sudden spike during Trump's first term. Numbers plateaued once again around 2022 before dropping significantly in late 2023 through 2024, when Biden was in office.

Despite data showing overdose death rates dropping under Biden's tenure, the attorney general attempted to spin the graph as "evidence" of Trump's effective policies in his second term.