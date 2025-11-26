Doctors 'Appalled' By North West's Controversial Piercings: Warnings Issued Over 'Dangerous Fad' as Kim Kardashian's Parenting Skills Brought into Question
Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's decision to allow her 12-year-old daughter to have piercings in her fingers has been blasted by doctors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
North West, the eldest of the four children the reality star shares with ex-husband Kanye West, was first spotted with at least one piercing on the top of her right-hand middle finger during a trip to Rome with her famous daughter in August.
Controversial Piercings
The silver jewelry, implanted between the knuckle at the base of her finger and the middle knuckle, appears to be a single piece with two entry points.
Earlier this month, North shared pictures of the piercing process on TikTok, showing a needle running through her skin.
And now medical experts are lining up to condemn the piercings, and encouraging parents not to follow Kardashian's lead and allow their children to copy the look.
Dr Tanya Kormeili, a Board-certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California, said, "As a physician, I find it my duty to advise anyone against such aggressive piercings, especially for minors.
"The hand is a very sensitive area, full of a dense network of sensory nerves, arteries, and veins. The tendons run extremely close to the skin. This makes the chance of injury very high."
Questionable Fashion Choices
Medical professionals point out people are constantly using their hands for everyday tasks, increasing the risk of a finger piercing being accidentally caught on something, potentially tearing the tissue of the finger.
Any trauma to the piercing site may prolong the healing process and cause additional harm, like infection.
Adding to the potential peril, the hands are in constant contact with germs, doctors warn.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dr Kormeil warned: "There are risks of infection associated with this type of piercing. Remember that you use your hands all the time to handle the outside world, from wiping yourself to cleaning your house."
Docs Warn Not To Follow Kim's Lead
"If you get a massive infection in your hand, it can swell, and the swelling stays in the hand compartment and can literally strangulate the other tissues due to poor perfusion (the process of delivering oxygenated blood from the circulatory system to tissues)," she explained.
Another potential consequence of this type of piercing is infection by Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), which is caused by toxins released by specific strains of bacteria, most commonly Staphylococcus aureus.
The bacteria can infiltrate the piercing site and release toxins into the bloodstream, causing a rapid onset of high fever, a sunburn-like rash, low blood pressure, and multiple organ failure.
"Given such risk, why would anyone do this, especially at the age of 12?" Kormeili asked.
Fans of Kardashian have also turned on the SKIMS founder, voicing their disapproval of her daughter's piercings online.
Fans and critics have since reacted to North’s new piercings on social media.
"This is what happens when you need to be your child's best friend and not a rational adult," one person commented.
"This is absolutely absurd. She is a child," said a second, as a third reacted, "Dermal piercings at 12 on your hand is wild. I'm all for allowing your children to express themselves and find their own style, but not this, not at 12."
"Why are they letting 12-year-olds look 25? Kim and Kanye need to be better parents, and North needs to be reminded she's a little girl, not a grown adult," another commented.