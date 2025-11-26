Doctors 'Appalled' By North West's Controversial Piercings: Warnings Issued Over 'Dangerous Fad' as Kim Kardashian's Parenting Skills Brought into Question

The silver jewelry, implanted between the knuckle at the base of her finger and the middle knuckle, appears to be a single piece with two entry points.

Earlier this month, North shared pictures of the piercing process on TikTok, showing a needle running through her skin.

And now medical experts are lining up to condemn the piercings, and encouraging parents not to follow Kardashian's lead and allow their children to copy the look.

Dr Tanya Kormeili, a Board-certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California, said, "As a physician, I find it my duty to advise anyone against such aggressive piercings, especially for minors.

"The hand is a very sensitive area, full of a dense network of sensory nerves, arteries, and veins. The tendons run extremely close to the skin. This makes the chance of injury very high."