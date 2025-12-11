North West Claps Back! Kim Kardashian's 12-Year-Old Daughter Fires Off at Critics After Her Controversial Piercings Sparked Massive Health Concerns
Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had a message for haters about her getting dermal finger piercings at the age of 12, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The boundary-pushing tween, who caused a storm of controversy by getting a piercing on her right middle finger in late summer, does not care what anyone else thinks about her fascination with body art.
'Why Are You Crying?
North, whom Kim, 45, shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, took to the joint TikTok account she shares with her mom on Wednesday, December 10, to post a sped-up selfie video.
"This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing," the defiant youngster wrote across the video of her mouthing over a soundbite, "Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together," while making hand gestures at the camera.
North continued to show she's inherited her mom's love of makeup, with a nearly professionally done-up face, and wore her hair slicked back in a bun with pale-blue tendrils on one side.
Health Concerns
North's piercing caused alarm among some doctors, who had health concerns about her young age.
"As a physician, I find it my duty to advise anyone against such aggressive piercings, especially for minors," Dr Tanya Kormeili, a Board-certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California, noted.
She added: "The hand is a very sensitive area, full of a dense network of sensory nerves, arteries, and veins. The tendons run extremely close to the skin. This makes the chance of injury very high."
Bold Experimentation
North has proved to be obsessed with piercings as she's worn a fake septum ring and also has sported phony grills on her teeth.
The nepo baby is also fascinated by her tattoos, even though she has yet to get any actual ink.
In October, North shared a TikTok video using a filter that gave her face tattoos. Despite Kardashian's personal aversion to ink, she thought the backlash her daughter received was much ado about nothing.
"This is such a non-issue," the SKIMS founder wrote in the comments of a video critical of North's tattoo experimentation.
'Really Confident' Tween
With two parents who push the boundaries of style, it seemed inevitable that North would do the same as she approached her teenage years.
During the same trip to Rome, Italy, where North got her piercing, she also wore a series of dangerously short miniskirts and a controversial push-up corset top, prompting some fans to claim the look was far too spicy for someone who was just 12.
"She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that," the reality star shared during a November podcast appearance. She added that her daughter is "really confident" but asked for a "little bit of grace" when her oldest child makes any perceived fashion mistakes.
"I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again," Kardashian spilled about how she's learned what not to wear when it comes to North. "Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world," she added about some of her daughter's outfits, revealing, "As a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time."