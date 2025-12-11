North West Claps Back! Kim Kardashian's 12-Year-Old Daughter Fires Off at Critics After Her Controversial Piercings Sparked Massive Health Concerns

With two parents who push the boundaries of style, it seemed inevitable that North would do the same as she approached her teenage years.

During the same trip to Rome, Italy, where North got her piercing, she also wore a series of dangerously short miniskirts and a controversial push-up corset top, prompting some fans to claim the look was far too spicy for someone who was just 12.

"She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that," the reality star shared during a November podcast appearance. She added that her daughter is "really confident" but asked for a "little bit of grace" when her oldest child makes any perceived fashion mistakes.

"I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again," Kardashian spilled about how she's learned what not to wear when it comes to North. "Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world," she added about some of her daughter's outfits, revealing, "As a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time."