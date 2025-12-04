EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Livid After Kim Kardashian Allows Daughter North to Sport Fake Tattoos and Piercings — and Worries Preteen Is 'Acting Up'

The shocking images come weeks after reality queen Kardashian, 45, was slammed by online critics for allowing North to wear a corset-style top and a miniskirt in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians stunner has blasted ranting rapper Kanye, 48, for not visiting North and their other three kids for months.

Sources said Kanye's current wife, Bianca Censori, grew close to North after the couple tied the knot in December 2022 and she's eager to smooth out the family's rocky relationships.

An insider confided: "Bianca's been following the situation closely because she's fond of North and wants to be there for her. She's reassuring Kanye there's nothing to worry about, the face tattoos are only fakes, and this is a simple case of a young kid expressing herself."