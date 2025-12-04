EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Livid After Kim Kardashian Allows Daughter North to Sport Fake Tattoos and Piercings — and Worries Preteen Is 'Acting Up'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's wild child daughter North West flaunted a radical look online featuring faux face ink and piercings – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal dad Kanye West is furious with his ex-wife for allowing the 12-year-old's mature style.
The feisty tween shared a video on TikTok that also showed her with long blue braids, bright blue contacts and a black grill across her teeth, and captioned the clip: "Fake piercings and fake tatts for life."
Bianca Steps In to Calm The Chaos
The shocking images come weeks after reality queen Kardashian, 45, was slammed by online critics for allowing North to wear a corset-style top and a miniskirt in Italy.
Meanwhile, the Kardashians stunner has blasted ranting rapper Kanye, 48, for not visiting North and their other three kids for months.
Sources said Kanye's current wife, Bianca Censori, grew close to North after the couple tied the knot in December 2022 and she's eager to smooth out the family's rocky relationships.
An insider confided: "Bianca's been following the situation closely because she's fond of North and wants to be there for her. She's reassuring Kanye there's nothing to worry about, the face tattoos are only fakes, and this is a simple case of a young kid expressing herself."
According to the source, dubious Kanye remains convinced that Kardashian and her famous family "have their hooks into all the kids" and worries that his little girl is "acting up."
The insider shared: "He wants to spend more time with her and the other kids, too, but liaising with the Kardashians and their lawyers about drop-off time is always a nightmare, so he's been waiting for them to contact him.
"For Censori, that's not good enough. She says it's their duty to be proactive and see the kids – especially North, who clearly needs her dad and stepmom right now more than ever."