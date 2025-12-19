'You're Out of Your Mind': Candace Owens Blasts Piers Morgan for Claiming She's Profiting Off 'Spewing' Charlie Kirk's Assassination Theories
Dec. 19 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan brutally called out Candace Owens for perpetuating conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He declared she's making big money off of her wild and unproven claims, to which she came out swinging. Owens, 36, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Morgan, 60, said she was "spewing b-------" all the way to the bank.
Egyptian Plane Conspiracy Theory
Owens, who is vehemently anti-Israel, continued to push the theory Egyptian planes were tracking Erica Kirk leading up to and on the day of her husband Charlie's September 10 assassination.
"We very well d--- can keep asking consistent questions until we get a clarified explanation for what happened on that day, and right now we have nothing," the right-wing firebrand spouted.
"They've been tracking him. We don't know where it's going to end. But we are going to keep asking questions until we get clear answers," Owens continued about the alleged Egyptian planes.
"Candace, it may be that the person in the media spewing b------ to the public is you," Morgan fired back.
'It's Making You Very Wealthy'
Morgan went on to condemn Owens for allegedly profiting from her wild conspiracy theories about Charlie's assassination.
Tyler Robinson, 22, is in a Provo County, Utah, jail on a slew of charges, including aggravated murder, after allegedly shooting Kirk from a rooftop across the Utah Valley University campus.
"I just know you're saying a huge amount of stuff. It's making you very wealthy. You're getting millions and millions of people coming in," Morgan said of Owen's wide-ranging international theories about Charlie's killing.
"What is this idea that it's making me wealthy? Can you actually explain that slowly for people? It's just, like, a talking point," she shot back.
Comparisons to Alex Jones
Morgan came prepared with his response.
"When Sandy Hook happened, and Alex Jones began weaponizing the Sandy Hook tragedy and weaponizing the grief of the poor parents who lost their children … it turned out he had been spewing deliberate lies. And every time he spewed them, they found he made hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars... He made himself extremely rich," Morgan recalled.
"He ended up with a billion-dollar defamation finding against him," the former CNN host continued. "There [are], as you know, a lot of people... who say that's exactly what you’ve been doing with Erika Kirk."
Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Owens jeered, "Come on, Piers. Money on YouTube. Are you kidding me?" about claims she's making a massive profit on Charlie's assassination, and went on to declare she was already a Top 10 global podcast before the horrific shooting.
"And if you think that I would want my friend to be assassinated so I could go from being in the top five to being number one, you're out of your mind," Owens scoffed.
She called the allegation "so disrespectful" and said that "everyone who is saying that I'm making more money, cannot say how I'm making more money, cause it's just not true."
Robinson has been the only person arrested and charged in connection with Charlie's killing.
He is said to have confessed in a letter to his boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, who was transitioning to become a woman, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it," when the Turning Point USA founder was kicking off his fall campus tour at UVA.
When Twiggs asked Robinson via text why he carried out the killing, the former community college student allegedly replied about Charlie, "I had had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."