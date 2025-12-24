Epstein's 'First Known Victim' Was Just 13 Years Old — and Alleges Disgraced Financier 'Introduced' Her To Trump, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims
Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein allegedly met his first known victim in 1994 when the girl was only 13 years old, according to a March 2020 civil lawsuit that was revealed as part of the massive document release by the Department of Justice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The complaint claims "Jane Doe" met the alleged s-- trafficker and his ex-girlfriend and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, while she was attending a summer camp, and that he later "introduced" her to Donald Trump in Florida when the notorious pedophile was grooming her.
Disturbing Claims Exposed
The opening lines of the complaint alleged the victim met Epstein and Maxwell, 63, "at a summer camp in Michigan. Jane Doe was their first known victim and was subsequently abused by Epstein and Maxwell for years as a young girl, suffering unimaginable physical and psychological trauma and distress."
It continued, "Despite that, Jane Doe has persevered and survived to tell her story, to hold her perpetrators accountable and to seek justice for the atrocities committed against her."
The case was filed with the U.S. District Court against a then-jailed Maxwell and the executors of Epstein's estate. The late financier was found dead in his prison cell six months before the filing, while she was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for s-- trafficking.
Doe was a vocal student at Interlochen Arts Camp and claims she was approached by the duo while sitting on a bench in between classes. UpNorthLive News reported that Epstein attended the same camp in 1967 and later became a major donor.
Epstein boasted of his role as a patron of the arts and claimed he funded scholarships for gifted young artists. After the pair asked numerous questions about the girl's family and background, Epstein requested her mother's phone number in Florida. The girl, who was fatherless and vulnerable, ultimately provided it after fearing "she could not refuse the older man's request."
Grooming and Mentoring
"Over the course of the next several months, Epstein and Maxwell attempted to groom and mentor 13-year-old Jane Doe," the lawsuit claimed, including trips to the movies, shopping, and hanging out at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate.
Epstein began paying for the victim's voice lessons and " insisted that Doe "could not advance her career in any way without him."
When she expressed "hesitation" about hanging out with the much older duo, the pair "would threaten Doe, and scold her for being 'ungrateful.'"
Introduced to Donald Trump
Trump was sensationally mentioned in the lawsuit, where the victim claimed Epstein "took her to Mar-a-Lago where he introduced her to its owner."
"Introducing 14-year-old Doe to Donald J. Trump, Epstein elbowed Trump playfully, asking him, referring to Doe, 'This is a good one, right?'"
The lawsuit claimed, "Trump smiled and nodded in agreement. They both chuckled, and Doe felt uncomfortable, but, at the time, was too young to understand why."
No accusations were made about Trump, 79, regarding any improper conduct in the complaint, and he was not mentioned anywhere else in the lawsuit.
The first instance of sexual abuse happened in late 1994, when Epstein allegedly sat the girl on his lap and masturbated while in his pool house.
"Over the next few years, the sexual abuse escalated," the complaint read, adding that it occurred at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, his New York City townhouse, and his ranch in New Mexico. Doe flew with Epstein and Maxwell aboard his private plane to the locations. Later in the civil suit, she claimed Epstein "raped" her on "multiple occasions."
The victim said she escaped the abuse in 1999 by moving away to Los Angeles. She claimed Epstein would still make phone calls, "threatening and berating" her for "not appreciating him."