Epstein's 'First Known Victim' Was Just 13 Years Old — and Alleges Disgraced Financier 'Introduced' Her To Trump, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

The opening lines of the complaint alleged the victim met Epstein and Maxwell, 63, "at a summer camp in Michigan. Jane Doe was their first known victim and was subsequently abused by Epstein and Maxwell for years as a young girl, suffering unimaginable physical and psychological trauma and distress."

It continued, "Despite that, Jane Doe has persevered and survived to tell her story, to hold her perpetrators accountable and to seek justice for the atrocities committed against her."

The case was filed with the U.S. District Court against a then-jailed Maxwell and the executors of Epstein's estate. The late financier was found dead in his prison cell six months before the filing, while she was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for s-- trafficking.

Doe was a vocal student at Interlochen Arts Camp and claims she was approached by the duo while sitting on a bench in between classes. UpNorthLive News reported that Epstein attended the same camp in 1967 and later became a major donor.

Epstein boasted of his role as a patron of the arts and claimed he funded scholarships for gifted young artists. After the pair asked numerous questions about the girl's family and background, Epstein requested her mother's phone number in Florida. The girl, who was fatherless and vulnerable, ultimately provided it after fearing "she could not refuse the older man's request."