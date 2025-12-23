Your tip
Your tip
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Appears Unconscious in Disturbing Post-Suicide Attempt Photos... as Noose Pedo Made to Take His Own Life Behind Bars Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein and noose
Source: Department of Justice

New photos and reports indicate Jeffrey Epstein tried to kill himself weeks earlier.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Disturbing new photos and reports out of the Jeffrey Epstein files show the disgraced financier tried unsuccessfully to take his own life in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The suicide attempt came just weeks before he killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

'Possible Suicide Attempt'

photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

The pedo was discovered by guards passed out on the floor during his unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, but he apparently tried to end his life at least once before that.

Among the trove of new documents released by the Department of Justice are photos from July 23, 2019, showing Epstein semi-unconscious in his jail cell. His eyes were closed, and a prison report describes staffers finding him "lying in the fetal position" with an orange "homemade fashioned noose" wrapped tightly around his neck.

The report labeled it a "possible suicide attempt," and the responding officer wrote that he found Epstein passed out, breathing heavily on the floor, and snoring.

The staffer cuffed him and tried to move him, noting: "As inmate Epstein was being placed on the stretcher by responding staff, he would open his eyes and observe staff. When staff made eye contact with him, he would hurriedly shut his eyes."

Was Epstein Murdered?

photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein was fitted with a suicide prevention smock.

Subsequent photos show Epstein dressed in an anti-suicide smock, while reports revealed he was placed on suicide watch.

At the time, the s-- offender claimed he hadn’t had any sleep for nearly a month, and said when he was found on the floor, he was merely "extremely tired."

The long-standing story is that Epstein hanged himself in his prison cell in 2019, as he was awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.

But biographer Andrew Lownie, who has dug up dirt on the royal family, the former Prince Andrew, and others, claims Epstein was murdered by a "fellow convict who was brought in to do this" by the FBI.

While the murder was "staged to look like a suicide," Lownie said there are too many loose ends.

"You've got lawyers saying Epstein was not in a 'suicidal mood'; you've got other prisoners saying it's very difficult to commit suicide in prison; you’ve got clearly the guards falling asleep at the right time; you've got the cameras not working," he said. "So there are a lot of unanswered questions around the death, which a lot of people have long suspected was not suicide."

Ghislaine Maxwell Has Her Doubts

photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Photos showed bruises on Epstein's hands.

Lownie isn't the only one to suggest Epstein was murdered. Even his lover and fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, is convinced he was targeted behind bars.

According to Maxwell's brother, Ian, she believes her former boyfriend did not take his own life.

Ian said: "Ghislaine believes he was murdered, and certainly there were murderers on the wing of the prison where Epstein was held."

Did Someone 'Pay' to Kill Epstein?

photo of jeffrey epstein noose
Source: Department of Justice

An orange rope served as a makeshift noose.

As wild allegations continue, Ian has also claimed the financier could have even paid someone to kill him, and he also believes he was murdered.

"It's a theory that can't be discounted," Ian added.

Ian also brought attention to the "strange object" found in the pedophile's cell, which was a "wire flex from a CPAP machine."

In addition to the object, forensic opinions claimed Epstein's injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicidal strangulation.

