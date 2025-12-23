Epstein Appears Unconscious in Disturbing Post-Suicide Attempt Photos... as Noose Pedo Made to Take His Own Life Behind Bars Revealed

Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, but he apparently tried to end his life at least once before that.

Among the trove of new documents released by the Department of Justice are photos from July 23, 2019, showing Epstein semi-unconscious in his jail cell. His eyes were closed, and a prison report describes staffers finding him "lying in the fetal position" with an orange "homemade fashioned noose" wrapped tightly around his neck.

The report labeled it a "possible suicide attempt," and the responding officer wrote that he found Epstein passed out, breathing heavily on the floor, and snoring.

The staffer cuffed him and tried to move him, noting: "As inmate Epstein was being placed on the stretcher by responding staff, he would open his eyes and observe staff. When staff made eye contact with him, he would hurriedly shut his eyes."