Ghislaine Maxwell

Rare Sighting of Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein's Madame Spotted Walking Around Cushy Texas Prison After Trump Signed the Bill to Release Files

Composite photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and FPC Bryan
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell has unlimited access to toilet paper behind bars, a source dished.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted strolling around the yard of her prison the day after Donald Trump signed the bill to release the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She was seen walking in shorts and a T-shirt, covering her face with an umbrella.

Donald Trump's 180 on the Epstein Files

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently signed the bill to release the Epstein files to the public.

While the convicted sex trafficker was clearly trying to keep a low profile, a media outlet captured pics of her nonetheless.

As Radar reported, Trump signed the bill last Wednesday to make public the infamous Epstein files that will tell the world all about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While he initially brushed off the entire situation as a Democratic hoax, Trump did a 180 and, with his signed bill, the files are due to be released by the Department of Justice within 30 days.

Donald Trump Confirms Big News on the Epstein Files

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donlad Trump said his administration has had 'amazing victories.'

Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the big news.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he boasted

"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories," he added.

Regardless of Trump's call to action, the Department of Justice is not required to release any part of the files related to an ongoing investigation, so the public still may not be privy to every part of the Epstein files.

Ghislaine Maxwell's New Prison

Photo of FPC Bryan
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell's new prison is relatively luxurious.

Maxwell, for her part, has been living in a relatively luxurious new low-security detention facility after she was moved into the all-women's moved into the all-women's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan. The move took place after she told federal prosecutors over the summer that Trump had never been "inappropriate with anybody," painting him as a perfect gentleman.

Prior to the move, she had been serving her 20-year sentence at a high-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Her new accommodations are where women convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes are typically placed in dormitory-style housing.

As Radar previously reported, Maxwell is supposedly getting a cushy treatment at her new digs, more so than some of the other inmates there.

Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Special Treatment' Behind Bars

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is getting special privileges behind bars, according to an insider.

A source on the inside detailed her fellow inmates have to hoard toilet paper or pay $2.25 for bonus rolls, while she has an unlimited supply, and simply has to just say the word for more.

Sam Mangel, a prison consultant, shared in an interview that toilet paper has "value" in prison.

"Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper," he explained.

She also reportedly is getting meals "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."

As far as her day-to-day arrangements go, she reportedly is allowed to move about the jail freely after hours and is given access to "play" with a service dog, something both inmates and prison staff typically are not allowed to do.

Annie Farmer, a victim of Epstein's, asserted there must be "someone" Maxwell knows or "something she knows" that is allowing her to get such "special treatment" behind bars.

Maxwell was convicted of sexually exploiting, abusing and trafficking women and underage girls, some of whom were only 14 years old, from at least 1994 to 2004, on behalf of Epstein.

