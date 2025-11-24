Rare Sighting of Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein's Madame Spotted Walking Around Cushy Texas Prison After Trump Signed the Bill to Release Files

A source on the inside detailed her fellow inmates have to hoard toilet paper or pay $2.25 for bonus rolls, while she has an unlimited supply, and simply has to just say the word for more.

Sam Mangel, a prison consultant, shared in an interview that toilet paper has "value" in prison.

"Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper," he explained.

She also reportedly is getting meals "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."

As far as her day-to-day arrangements go, she reportedly is allowed to move about the jail freely after hours and is given access to "play" with a service dog, something both inmates and prison staff typically are not allowed to do.

Annie Farmer, a victim of Epstein's, asserted there must be "someone" Maxwell knows or "something she knows" that is allowing her to get such "special treatment" behind bars.

Maxwell was convicted of sexually exploiting, abusing and trafficking women and underage girls, some of whom were only 14 years old, from at least 1994 to 2004, on behalf of Epstein.